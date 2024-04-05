WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz makes young fan's day during Monte-Carlo Masters practice session by fulfilling his adorable request

Carlos Alcaraz recently fulfilled a young fan's wish by gifting him his wristband during the Spaniard's practice session at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alcaraz has reached Monaco ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Spaniard has a big clay season ahead of him as he has to defend 2265 points. He successfully defended the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open in 2023.

During one of his practice sessions at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Carlos Alcaraz encountered a young fan and the Spaniard offered him his wristband as a gift. The young fan was visibly happy and hugged his father.

Alcaraz has faced a tough time on the court since winning Wimbledon in 2023. But he managed to turn things around at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, winning the title by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. The 20-year-old also snapped Jannik Sinner's 19-match win streak by defeating him in the semifinals.

Alcaraz also had good runs at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals in both tournaments. However, he lost to Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz hits golf course ahead of a challenging clay season

Carlos Alcaraz recently spent some time golfing before the beginning of the clay season. He took to his Instagram story to upload a video from the golf course.

During the 2024 Miami Open, the Spaniard mentioned that he was not feeling too well on the court after losing to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals at the 2024 Australian Open, so he wanted to engage in something off the court to enjoy himself.

"Obviously, after that Australian Open and losing against (Alexander) Zverev, I had a few weeks maybe a little bit at my regular level of tennis. I was not feeling well on the court, not feeling good in my game and probably enjoying myself less on the court. Above all, what I changed is trying to feel better away from the court," Carlos Alcaraz said in a press conference (translated from Spanish).

Alcaraz revealed that he turned to golf to calm himself and played it daily during the 2024 Indian Wells.

"With my team, doing what I like, what helps me to be calm away from the court, which I got to do at the Indian Wells. Golf is something that calms me down a lot and in Indian Wells, I played almost every day, which helped me a lot and obviously feeling alive again on the court helps me a lot," he said.