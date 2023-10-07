WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz produces stunning behind-the-back shot on match point during Shanghai Masters debut win

Carlos Alcaraz produced a stunning behind-the-back shot during his second-round victory against France's Gregoire Barrere at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Alcaraz marked his Shanghai debut with a win in straight sets over Barrere. The Frenchman challenged him quite a bit during an hour-and-42-minute-long encounter, but the Spaniard eventually got over the line 6-2, 7-5.

The reigning Wimbledon champion's serve was put under pressure by his opponent on seven occasions but he managed to save it six times. In turn, he broke Barrere four times and won a total of 79 points to score his first victory over the 29-year-old.

Alcaraz ended the tie in some style with a behind-the-back get to amaze the spectators. He reached the awkward ball with his legs firm on the baseline (as seen in the video below).

Barrere returned with a drop shot which forced Carlos Alcaraz to sprint up to the net. The Frenchman's next shot was a lob which landed outside the playing area, enough to bring the battle to a conclusion.

Carlos Alcaraz - "I tried to not make the mistakes I did in Beijing"

Carlos Alcaraz during a press conference: 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 6

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his first success at the 2023 Shanghai Masters and suggested his opponent Gregoire Barrere was more prepared for the rubber than himself. Barrere came into the match after a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Portugal's Nuno Borges.

“I had just one practice here in Shanghai and then the match. I think he was more used to these conditions. He had more practice, a match in the bag, so it was really difficult to adapt my game in a new city, new conditions, but I think I did pretty well,” Alcaraz said during the on-court interview.

The Spaniard received a bye in the first round, and this was his first outing after a disappointing loss to Jannik Sinner in the China Open semifinals. He remarked that he learned from the failures in Beijing to perform better in Shanghai.

“I played really focused, I tried to take lessons from the last match in Beijing and tried to be a better player. I tried to not make the mistakes I did in Beijing and I think today I did pretty well,” Carlos Alcaraz added.

The 20-year-old will face Daniel Evans next. He will go into the contest as the favorite having registered three victories in as many encounters against Evans so far.