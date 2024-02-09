ATP stars including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and others, were all smiles as they wished fans a happy Chinese New Year in Mandarin.

The Chinese New Year festival began on February 10 and will last until the following full moon.

On Friday, the official ATP X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a ten-second clip featuring seven ATP stars speaking Mandarin. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, Russian star Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud all wished fans a happy Chinese New Year while holding chunlian couplets and other decorative pieces.

The players mentioned above have all started the 2024 season. Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open, while Medvedev was the runner-up. Alcaraz, Tsitsipas and Ruud competed in the Australian Open. Alcaraz reached the quarterfinal, Tsitsipas reached the fourth round while Ruud reached the third round.

Holger Rune participated in the Brisbane International, reaching the final, and the Australian Open (knocked out in the second round). He also competed in the Open Sud de France, retiring in the semifinal due to an injury.

Hubert Hurkacz competed in the Australian Open, exiting in the quarterfinals. He is currently in the semifinals of the Open 13 Provence.

How Carlos Alcaraz performed in February 2023

2023 Miami Open - (Carlos Alcaraz, Getty images)

The 2024 season is already in its second month. At this time last year, Carlos Alcaraz was returning from an injury he sustained while preparing for the 2023 Australian Open.

Upon his return in February, Alcaraz competed in the 2023 Argentina Open and the Rio Open.

At the Argentina Open, he started by defeating Laslo Djere in the Round of 16. In the quarterfinal, he defeated 33-year-old Dušan Lajović. Alcaraz defeated his countryman Bernabé Zapata Miralles in the semifinal, and in the final, he beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

He then competed in the Rio Open, securing victories against Mateus Alves, Fabio Fognini, Dušan Lajović and Nicolás Jarry. In the title clash, Alcaraz lost to British No. 1 Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 5-7.

Alcaraz went on to win five more trophies during the season -- the Indian Wells Masters, Barcelona Open, Madrid Open, Queen's Club Championships and the Wimbledon Championships where he prevented Novak Djokovic from winning his 24th Grand Slam singles title.