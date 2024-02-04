Watch: Caroline Wozniacki amuses Eugenie Bouchard by hilariously messing up her lines while promoting their Dallas Open exhibition match

Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard hilariously messed up their lines while promoting their Women's Tennis Classic exhibition match at the 2024 Dallas Open.

Bouchard and Wozniacki would be facing off against each other for the Women's Tennis Classic exhibition at the Men's ATP 250 tournament, the Dallas Open, on February 3. Bouchard is currently juggling her life as a professional in two sports - tennis and pickleball, while the Dane recently made her return to tennis at the 2023 Canadian Open after retiring from the sport in 2020.

Speaking about the match (via dallasopen.com), Wozniacki stated that she is thrilled to be a part of the Women's Tennis Classic and is looking forward to competing against the Canadian.

“I am thrilled to come to North Texas and be part of the Women’s Tennis Classic at the 2024 Dallas Open, I’m looking forward to playing against Eugenie."

Bouchard also spoke about the occasion stating that a match against the Dane is always a fun challenge and that she is excited to also play in front of the fans as a part of this event.

“Playing against a competitor like Caroline is always a fun challenge. I’m excited to face her and play for the fans as part of the Women’s Tennis Classic.”

Recently, a video was posted by the Dallas Open's X (formerly Twitter) account where both Caroline Wozniacki and Eugenie Bouchard could be seen promoting their match. But hilarity ensued when the former World No. 1 forgot the name of the tournament they were promoting.

In the second take, though Wozniacki got the name of the tournament right this time, she again fumbled her lines making the situation funnier. The Dane somehow managed to complete her lines with some help from Bouchard, and both were seen laughing at the end.

Caroline Wozniacki is all set to be a part of the Champions Battle 2024

Caroline Wozniacki announced her participation in the upcoming event

Caroline Wozniacki announced that she would be teaming up with compatriot Holger Rune for the first time to face tennis couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils in a mixed doubles match for an exhibition event.

The event is called the Champions Battle 2024 and would take place on Danish soil in the Jyske Bank Boxen indoor arena located in Herning in front of 10,000 people on June 11, 2024.

Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina took to Instagram to announce the exhibition event:

"Very excited for an epic battle on June 11! Playing with @holgerrune against @elisvitolina @iamgaelmonfils in front of the Danish crowd will be awesome!! #championsbattle2024 #CB24 get your tickets in the link in bio!💪🏻💪🏻."