WATCH: Caroline Wozniacki’s daughter Olivia joins her on the court while she practices ahead of 2024 season

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a cute video of her daughter Olivia making an appearance on the court during practice. Wozniacki showed off her skills while her two-year-old daughter watched calmly. The Dane joked that she was "working hard or hardly working" and assured her fans that Olivia was safe.

Wozniacki, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, announced her return to the game in July 2023. She made her comeback at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal, where she reached the second round. Her last appearance was at the US Open, where she reached the fourth round.

The 33-year-old, who won the 2018 Australian Open, has been balancing her tennis career with her family life. She is married to former NBA player David Lee, whom she wed in 2019. They welcomed their daughter Olivia in June 2021, and their son James in October 2022.

Wozniacki shared a clip on Instagram on Monday, November 27, in which she can be seen practicing while Olivia sits calmly on the court.

"Working hard or hardly working??? 😜 (Don’t worry Olivia was safe, but don’t try this at home 😜)," Wozniacki wrote.

Watch the video below:

A look into Caroline Wozniacki’s comeback in 2023 after a three-year hiatus

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki made a stunning return to tennis at the Montreal tournament after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus from the sport. She beat Kimberly Birrell 6-2, 6-2 in the first round, but fell to Marketa Vondrousova 6-2, 7-5 in the second round.

The former world No. 1 then made an appearance at the Cincinnati Open, where she was defeated by Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. The Dane displayed her best form at the US Open since her return to the sport.

Wozniacki won her first-round match against Tatiana Prozorova 6-2, 6-2, and then pulled off a thrilling victory over 11th seed Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

In the third round, Wozniacki faced Jennifer Brady, who was also on a comeback trail after a two-year injury layoff. The Dane came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Caroline Wozniacki’s run at the Flushing Meadows ended in the fourth round, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff, in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 1-6. She recently announced that she will start her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland.