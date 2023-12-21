WATCH: Coco Gauff turns heads with unique training session, dons eye patch over one eye in "pirate"-like fashion

As the 2024 WTA season approaches, Coco Gauff has stepped up her preparations for the upcoming season. She was recently seen on the tennis court training with an eye patch.

Gauff is set to kick off her 2024 season at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, scheduled to run from January 1st to 7th. She will enter the tournament as the defending champion.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced on Twitter showcasing the American training on the tennis court, notably sporting a pirate's eye patch during her session. It didn't seem to throw her off her game too much, as she seemingly connected well with her forehands and backhands.

Since Coco Gauff concluded her 2023 season, she has been sharing videos and pictures from her off-season, offering glimpses of family moments, concert attendance, and her gym and training sessions.

Gauff is a fan of movies, and she has consistently infused that passion into her game. In November, she playfully mimicked DC Comics supervillain Bane during a gym session.

The 19-year-old shared pictures of herself wearing a blue hypoxic mask while running on a treadmill. She captioned it "Bane" along with an emoji of the DC Comics supervillain.

What Coco Gauff's January 2024 looks like

2023 ASB Women's Classic: Day 7

Just like in 2023, Coco Gauff is set to kick off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. At the 2023 ASB Classic, she beat Tatjana Maria, Sofia Kenin, Zhu Lin, and Danka Kovinić, earning her a spot in the final against Spain's Rebeka Masarova.

Gauff secured the title without dropping a set throughout the tournament. In January 2024, similar to January 2023, She is also set to compete in the Australian Open. Reflecting on the 2023 edition, she triumphed over the current world No.45, Katerina Siniakova, in the first round.

Gauff then faced Emma Raducanu in the second round, securing victory in straight sets. She then secured a 6-3, 6-2 win over compatriot Bernarda Pera in the following round, advancing to face Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16.

However, the Latvian proved too strong for her opponent, overpowering Gauff 7-5, 6-3. The American also had a decent run in the doubles category of the 2023 edition of the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff partnered with Jessica Pegula, and the duo reached the semifinals of the tournament before being knocked out by the Japanese duo of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama. Her success continued throughout the season, culminating in victories at three other WTA singles tournaments, including the US Open.