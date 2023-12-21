WATCH: Coco Gauff takes on Novak Djokovic's viral flexibility challenge

Coco Gauff recently shared a clip of her performing Novak Djokovic’s viral flexibility challenge.

The challenge was initiated by Djokovic, who recently appeared on the CBS program '60 Minutes' for an interview. The interview showcased a segment of his warm-up regimen that included a stretching exercise that caught the eye of many viewers.

The Serb acknowledged the widespread interest in that particular part of the interview and challenged everyone to engage in the flexibility challenge, encouraging them to share their attempts online. The challenge involves a series of movements that showcase one’s range of motion and balance.

The challenge includes:

Standing on one leg and crossing the other over it, forming a ‘4’ shape.

Bending the back and reaching the ground with both hands, without bending the standing leg.

Rising up and holding the crossed leg with the same hand and stretching it out to the side.

Extending the opposite arm to the other side and holding the pose for five seconds.

Gauff recently showed off her flexibility in a clip that she shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 20.

In the video, Gauff can be seen wearing black sportswear and sneakers, as she performs the challenge during a practice session. She executes the movements flawlessly, without breaking a sweat or losing her balance.

Watch the video below:

The challenge may sound simple, but it requires a lot of flexibility, strength, and coordination to pull it off. Many athletes have tried their hand at it, with varying degrees of success.

Some of the notable names who have attempted the challenge include Australian tennis player Daria Saville and NBA star and fellow Serb Boban Marjanovic.

Novak Djokovic & Coco Gauff named 'most marketable' tennis players of 2023

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff have been recognized among the Top 30 'most marketable' athletes of 2023.

The Sports Pro Most Marketable Athlete Award is an annual honor that evaluates athletes based on their 'Marketability Score,' which comprises three distinct components: brand strength, total addressable market, and economics. These elements are carefully assessed to determine an athlete's overall marketability potential.

In the 14th iteration of the award, current US Open titleholders Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff secured the 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

Additional tennis players within the top 50 include Naomi Osaka (14th), Aryna Sabalenka (18th), Emma Raducanu (21st), Rafael Nadal (41st), Petra Kvitova (43rd), and Ons Jabeur (50th).

