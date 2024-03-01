WATCH: Daniil Medvedev hilariously asks opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's opinion on whether his shot was in during Dubai QF win

Daniil Medvedev brought his sense of humor to the tennis court during his quarterfinal match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina when he inquired about the accuracy of one of his shots during their match.

Competing in just his second tournament of the season at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Medvedev has so far defeated Alexander Shevchenko in the first round and Lorenzo Sonego in the second. On Thursday (February 29), he beat Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the tournament as he seeks to win the title for a second consecutive time.

A clip from their quarterfinal tie was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Tennis TV. It featured a rally between Medvedev and Fokina, where the Russian hit a forehand. However, the official called it out, prompting Medvedev to playfully ask the Spaniard if the shot went in.

Since the Dubai Tennis Championships began in 1993, only Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been able to defend their titles.

The Swiss maestro won the title a cumulative eight times, while Novak Djokovic has won it five times. Medvedev won it last year by beating compatriot Andrey Rublev in straight sets in the final.

Daniil Medvedev will face Ugo Humbert in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Daniil Medvedev at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Daniil Medvedev is set to face French star Ugo Humbert in the semifinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, March 1. Medvedev entered the tournament as the top seed. Previously, he participated in the Australian Open, where he reached the final before being defeated by Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Medvedev is currently pursuing his second Dubai Tennis Championships title, and if he wins, it will be the first time he successfully defends a title. The last time the Russian competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships, he defeated Matteo Arnaldi, Alexander Bublik, Borna Coric, and Novak Djokovic on his way to the final.

Humbert, meanwhile, secured his first trophy of the season and the fifth title of his career at the 2024 Open 13 Provence, defeating Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Apart from that, the current World No. 18 notably reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

In the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships, he secured victories against Gael Monfils and Andy Murray in the first and second rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinal, he defeated Hurkacz to set up the semifinal tie with Medvedev. This will be their fourth meeting on the ATP Tour, with the Russian holding a 2-1 lead.