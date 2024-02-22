WATCH: Elena Rybakina beams with joy as she receives a bouquet of red roses from fan after reaching QF in Dubai

Elena Rybakina was delighted to receive a bouquet from an ardent fan at the ongoing 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

After winning her opening match against Victoria Azarenka, Rybakina competed against Magdalena Frech at the WTA 1000 event on Wednesday, February 21. The World No. 4 initially trailed by a break in the opening set, but drew level when her opponent served for the set at 5-4. She eventually clinched the set of narrow margins in the tiebreak 7-6(5).

Throughout the match, emotions were running high for Elena Rybakina, who is otherwise known for her stoic personality on the court. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was visibly dissatisfied with her performance. Taking advantage of the situation, Frech managed to clinch the second set 6-3, to force a decider.

Rybakina bounced back in the third set to seal the deal 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 after an intense two hours and 39 minutes-long battle.

To the former World No. 3’s delight, she received a pleasant surprise after her not-so-joyous time on the court. A fan, who waited outside the stadium to meet her and get her autograph, gifted her a bouquet of red roses.

"Brought flowers to Lena, so happy I was able to give them personally," the fan wrote, sharing a clip of their meeting.

Elena Rybakina was seen beaming from ear to ear as she accepted the flowers.

Expand Tweet

Elena Rybakina after reaching Dubai QF: "It's getting tougher and tougher physically"

Elena Rybakina pictured at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships

Elena Rybakina has had a stellar start to her 2024 campaign. Barring her shocking second-round exit at the Australian Open, and her quarterfinal defeat in Adelaide, the former Grand Slam champion has featured in the finals of the other three tournaments she has contested.

She won two titles at the WTA 500s in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi and finished as the runner-up against Iga Swiatek at the recently concluded WTA 1000 in Doha.

With 17 wins under her belt alongside three losses for the season, Rybakina currently holds the top spot in the number of matches won by a WTA player in 2024.

Following her latest win in Dubai, the 24-year-old touched upon her rich vein of form.

"It's just the beginning of the year. Of course, it’s a great start, but it's not easy. Most important is to stay healthy," she said in her on-court interview.

The World No. 4 also admitted that going deep at back-to-back tournaments is slowly starting to take a physical toll.

"With every match, it's getting tougher and tougher physically," she continued. "But really happy with the start of the year, hopefully, I just can continue like this."

Elena Rybakina will now face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Thursday, as she looks to make her third-straight semifinal.