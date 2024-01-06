Emma Raducanu recently shared a video in which she can be seen handpicking her favorite nuts from a stack. She jokingly stated that it provided insight into how her brain worked.

Raducanu returned to tour this year after a 259-day layoff. The Brit had to spend eight months on the sidelines due to wrist and ankle injuries, requiring her to undergo surgeries. Raducanu's last match was at the 2023 Stuttgart Open back in April, where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko.

Taking some time off to rejuvenate after two grueling matches, Raducanu recently posted a video on her Instagram story that showed her cherry-picking her preferred nuts from a stack.

"An insight into my brain," she wrote along with the video.

Raducanu returned to tennis at the 2024 ASB classic in Auckland. The Brit played her first match post the hiatus against Elena-Gabriela Ruse and defeated her in three sets.

In the second-round match, Raducanu fell to Elina Svitolina in three sets. The US Open champion was 5-1 up in the first set but Sviltolina fought back and took the set to the tiebreak, which the Brit eventually won. In the second set tiebreak, Raducanu was 3-1 up but faltered as Svitolina won 6 straight points to win the set. Svitolina won the match after taking the third set 6-1.

After her loss, Raducanu took to Instagram to acknowledge her good start despite falling short of victory.

"Fell short yesterday but it was fun to battle again and a good starting point for a long season ahead. more to do," she wrote.

Emma Raducanu to play at the Kooyong Classic

Emma Raducanu will play at the Kooyong Classic to prepare for the 2024 Australian Open. It is an exhibition tournament often touted as a warm-up event for the first Grand Slam of the year. This year, it is scheduled from January 10-12.

Along with Raducanu, Mirra Andreeva, the 16-year-old prodigy who was named the WTA Newcomer of the Year, will also feature in the competition.

In the men's competition, World No. 4 Jannik Sinner will be playing. Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka are some of the other players who are confirmed to feature at the exhibition tournament.