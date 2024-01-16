Watch: Emma Raducanu's 1R clash interrupted by a cricket at Australian Open 2024, ball girl comes to the rescue in hilarious fashion

Britain's tennis professional Emma Raducanu needed some help in getting rid of a cricket, which brought her first-round clash at the Australian Open 2024 to a halt.

Raducanu began her first Grand Slam campaign on the comeback in style by thumping Shelby Rogers of the USA in straight sets on Tuesday, January 16. She hit four aces and won a total of 61 points to secure a 6-3, 6-2 win and advance to the second round.

Shelby couldn't ask Raducanu tough questions during the match as the latter raced to victory in an hour and 18 minutes. However, an insect did make Raducanu's life a little tough on court early in the second set.

As the 2021 US Open winner prepared to serve in the second game, a cricket flew into the middle of the playing area. She immediately sought help from a ball girl to get rid of the tiny creature. The cricket hopped from one place to the other forcing the ball girl to go chasing it, which evoked laughter from the spectators at Melbourne Park.

Failing to catch the bug with her bare hands, the ball girl armed herself with a towel and grabbed it eventually. The video of the entire episode can be watched below.

Later in the day, Raducanu took to Instagram to share the video of the incident and applauded the ball girl for her hustle.

"It's true what they say about the [crickets] here - way too good from the ball girl," she wrote.

Emma Raducanu faces Yafan Wang in 2R at Australian Open 2024

Emma Raducanu is scheduled to take on China's Yafan Wang in the second round at the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday, January 18. It will be her first-ever clash with Wang.

Wang comes into the match with her morale high on the back of a convincing win over 22nd seed Sorana Cirstea on Tuesday. She defied Cirstea the win despite suffering a bagel in the opening set and punched her way into the second round with a 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 win.

Emma Raducanu has her work cut out for Thursday as she hasn't been able to go past the second-round stage in any of her Grand Slam stints since winning the US Open in 2021. Her last appearance at the Majors before the injury break, too ended in the second round (Australian Open 2023).