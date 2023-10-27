WATCH: Frances Tiafoe shows off his make-up knowledge in hilarious voice-over for his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield, the Canadian tennis player, recently shared her make-up routine but with a twist. Her boyfriend and American tennis player, Frances Tiafoe, took charge of the voice-over.

The 25-year-old Tiafoe has been dating Broomfield since 2015 after they met through a mutual friend. The couple never shies away from sharing insights of their relationship in interviews or their social media handles.

This time, the 26-year-old posted a detailed video of her makeup routine in partnership with the INN Beauty Project.

“Everyday Makeup Routine featuring @innbeautyproject products (voice over by my bf @bigfoe1998),” she captioned the post.

The video begins in a casual yet fun way as Frances Tiafoe introduces his girlfriend and gets into the make-up routine starting with the eyebrows.

“Alright y’all check out my girl's make-up routine. Alright eyebrows, eyebrows getting in, yep eyebrows, eyebrows looking nice,” he said.

As Broomfield displayed the bronze and started dabbing it on her face, he went:

“Tap in yep yep, glaze it in, we bronze now.”

He went on describing every step and also cracked some jokes about his girlfriend in between.

Tiafoe even made an appearance in the video, dancing with Broomfield and kissing her. At one point, she is seen asking for an opinion on which Lip Oil to choose. To this, Tiafoe replied:

“I told her to take the pink one. Let’s get them pink on them lips.”

After this, she took out a blow dryer to dry out the make-up. The World No. 14 had an amusing reaction to this:

“That’s a big blow dryer. I don’t know what that need to be there for.”

As Broomfield finished and showed off the result, Tiafoe ended the video with a little tune:

“Yeah with the perfect lighting. There goes my baby.”

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield's achievements in their professional career

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day

Frances Tiafoe was born in Orlando, Florida and has a career-high ranking of World No. 10 in singles. He is also the youngest American man to claim an ATP Tour tournament since Andy Roddick in 2002.

The Canadian tennis star, Ayan Broomfield, hails from Ontario, Canada and has a highest rating of No. 680 in singles. She had participated in collegiate tennis at UCLA.

Broomfield was an NCAA doubles champion, 6-time UCLA Athletic Director’s Honor Roll member and ACC Freshman of the Year. She also acted as Venus Williams in the tennis scenes for the King Richard movie.