WATCH: Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz & other stars hilariously try their hands at 'Ping Pong Pan Challenge' during French Open 2024

Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka and other stars took the 'Ping Pong Pan' challenge during the 2024 French Open. The challenge demanded the players to bounce a ping pong ball in such a way that it bounced on three pans and eventually ended up inside a cup placed at the end.

The organizers of the tournament set up the challenge and the version featuring the aforementioned players is actually a sequel. The first part was done by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alize Cornet, and others. The first part saw Tsitsipas, Aryna Sabalenka, and Arthur Fils winning.

The popularity of the first part led to the organizers bringing out another video which they added in their social media recently. This time it featured, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur, Alexander Zverev, Ugo Humbert, and Naomi Osaka.

All the players were up to the task as every single one of them completed the challenge and celebrated in style. While the Tunisian put her hands into the air in a suave motion, the Pole and the Spaniard let out a fist bump celebration with latter also yelling 'Vamos'.

Here's a clip of the two parts below.

Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka set up a blockbuster second-round clash while Carlos Alcaraz will play Jesper De Jong

Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek

Naomi Osaka, who returned to the court this year after welcoming her first daughter Shai, kicked off her campaign at Roland Garros with a hard-fought three-set win against Lucia Bronzetti. On the other hand, the two-time defending champion and top seed Iga Swiatek is off to a flyer with a straight-set win against Leolia Jeanjean.

The two rivals will meet each other in the second round in what will be, their third meeting. The two women met for the first time in the fourth round of the 2019 National Bank Open which was won by the Japanese in straight sets and in the 2022 Miami Open finals where Swiatek got her revenge leveling their head-to-head 1-1.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz is off to a dominating start with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win against J.J Wolf in the opening round in just an hour and 51 minutes. He will play qualifier Jesper De Jong in the next round. The Dutch upset Jack Draper in the opening round in a thrilling five-setter.

The winner of their match will play the winner of the second-round match between 27th seed Sebastian Korda and Soon-woo Kwon.