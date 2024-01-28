WATCH: Jannik Sinner falls to the ground in jubilation after winning first Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner fell to the floor in jubilation after clinching his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sinner squared off against Daniil Medvedev in the Melbourne Major final on Sunday (January 28). The Italian, making his maiden appearance at a Grand Slam final, struggled early on and lost the opening two sets. However, he kept his composure and recovered strongly to close out the encounter 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, in three hours and 44 minutes.

The scintillating comeback made the victory all the more special as Sinner collapsed to the floor to let the moment sink in. The 22-year-old was all smiles as he shook hands with his opponent and chair umpire before waving at the crowd.

With his win, Sinner became the first Italian to win a Grand Slam title since Adriano Panatta in 1976. The Italian also broke the dominance of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in Melbourne, as he became the first player outside the 'Big 3' to claim the title since 2014.

Sinner asserted dominance throughout the tournament, dropping just three sets across seven matches. He defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev, and 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic en route to the final.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Medvedev, as he lost his third Grand Slam final Down Under. The Russian made it to the summit clash in 2021 and 2022 but failed to win on both occasions.

"An unbelievable feeling" - Jannik Sinner on winning the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner described winning the Australian Open title as an "unbelievable feeling".

During his on-court interview, the Italian admitted that he could barely process his emotions after lifting the title. He also maintained that the match was tough, as he expressed delight at making corrections to steer the contest in his favor.

"I am very proud. It was a very tough match. He started off really well, he moved me around the court. I could not make my game plan work but somehow in the third set I was looking for the small chances, which I used. The match changed and I am really happy with how I corrected it. There are so many emotions right now. I have to sit down and process it but an unbeliveable feeling," Jannik Sinner said.

With Sunday's result, Sinner became just the second player after Rafael Nadal in the Open Era to rally from two sets down in an Australian Open final and win the title. It was against Medvedev that Nadal recovered from a two-sets deficit in 2022.

Jannik Sinner has now improved his head-to-head record against Medvedev to 4-6. He is undefeated against the Russian in their last four meetings.