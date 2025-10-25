WATCH: Jannik Sinner makes rare show of emotion in heated argument with chair umpire after time violation controversy in Vienna

Jannik Sinner was seen walking up to the chair umpire to ask for an explanation about the time violation he received. The Italian was facing Alex de Minaur in the semifinals when he waited for the crowd to stop making noise, taking too long to get ready between points.Jannik Sinner, the second-ranked on the ATP tour, has had a stellar campaign at the China Open, his first Asian hard-court tournament after the US Open. He won the title and was next in action at the Shanghai Masters. His stint came to an end in the second round after he suffered severe leg cramps and retired. Following that, the Italian bounced back at the Six Kings Slam, claiming the title for the second consecutive year. The reigning Wimbledon champion is currently competing at the Vienna Open, where he outpaced contenders like Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Bublik to face De Minaur in the semifinals. Drama unfolded as the Italian received a time violation during his game as he was waiting for the fans to be quiet. He walked up to the chair umpire, asking for the reason behind his decision when he didn't have any fault to bear. Here's the video of the moment:Sinner toppled Alex de Minaur and booked his seat in the finals, where he will play against No. 3 Alexander Zverev. Jannik Sinner joined the elite list of men's tennis players after his China Open triumphSinner at the 2025 China Open - Day 10 (ATP Finals) - (Source: Getty)Jannik Sinner won his second China Open title by defeating American player Learner Tien in straight sets. By doing so, he joined the likes of Novak Djokovic, Michael Chang, and Rafael Nadal as players who have won the prestigious ATP 500 title multiple times.Since Djokovic has the most China Open wins, Sinner was asked whether he has a goal of matching the legendary Serb's feat. In response, the latter refused to be compared with Djokovic and said:&quot;I always say comparing me to Novak, he's in a different league with everything he has achieved in his career. I'm just a normal 24-year-old who tries to play the best tennis possible. I know I've won some great titles in my young career, but let's see how long I can hold it. What Novak, Rafa and Roger did for 15-plus years was amazing. Novak is still here and showing some incredible tennis. So let's see,&quot; he said in the post-match press conference. Jannik Sinner won four major titles and first achieved the No. 1 rank when he won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open, followed by three Masters events, the US Open, and the ATP Finals in 2024. He was the first Italian tennis player to reach the top ranking.