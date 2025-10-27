  • home icon
  WATCH: Jannik Sinner shares special moment with his father Johann in emotional scenes after Vienna Open triumph

WATCH: Jannik Sinner shares special moment with his father Johann in emotional scenes after Vienna Open triumph

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:09 GMT
The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was seen being congratulated by his father, Johann Sinner, after his Vienna Open victory. He also welcomed his father on the court, posing with the trophy, with the latter by his side.

Jannik Sinner was born to a father who worked as a chef and a mother who worked as a waitress. Despite not being associated with the sporting world, Johann and Siglinde signed him up for skiing and witnessed him become a national giant slalom runner-up. They continued to support the Italian when he made a career shift to tennis, working hard while he pursued his athletic dreams.

Jannik Sinner has always expressed gratitude to his parents for shaping him. Johann and Siglinde often attend their son's tournaments and cheer him on from the sidelines. It was not different at the 2025 Vienna Open, where the four-time Grand Slam winner was joined by his father.

After his title win, he was seen walking up to Johann, who held his son’s hand tightly and congratulated him emotionally.

Sinner then stood beside his father on the court, holding the trophy during the ceremony.

Sinner contested against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the Vienna Open final, trouncing him in two sets. However, in the third set, he felt pain in his left hamstring and experienced cramping.

Jannik Sinner once expressed that he likes having his father on the sidelines

Sinner at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner began his Vienna Open campaign by recording his fastest win of the season, defeating Germany’s Daniel Altmaier in straight sets in the opening round. In a press conference afterward, he was asked about his family, and the Italian revealed that his mother sometimes gets nervous watching him play, but his father’s presence in the player’s box has always made him happy.

"My mom usually gets nervous watching. I don’t know if she was here in the stands or not. Having my dad in the box, it’s great. Also, my brother is not here. But it’s fine. Maybe he comes to Turin. We are just a very normal family. When I play outside when they are not there watching, my dad is still watching the matches at home. I know he’s watching."

Sinner won two major titles this year, at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and reached two other finals at the French Open and the US Open. His latest Six Kings Slam stint also saw him earn his second consecutive win.

