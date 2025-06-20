WATCH: Months after controversial Jesus crucifixion celebration in Denis Shapovalov win, 17-year-old Diego Dedura back with bizarre action

World No. 362 Diego Dedura-Palomero rose to fame during the BMW Open in April as he performed a rather animated celebration after scoring his maiden ATP Tour win. The 17-year-old tennis player is back in the news for his outburst following his early exit at the Poznan Challenger.

Ad

Dedura-Palomero is an up-and-coming teenager who is midway through his first full season in 2025. The German achieved his career-high ATP singles ranking of 361 earlier this month on the back of a Round of 16 run at his home tournament in Munich two months ago, where he beat then-World No. 29 Denis Shapovalov after the Canadian was forced to retire while trailing 6-7(2), 0-3 due to an injury.

Following his victory, Diego Dedura-Palomero surprised fans as he drew a Christian cross on the clay at the BMW Open before lying down at its center, recreating Jesus Christ's crucifixion. While that celebration earned him a lot of attention, he caught fans' attention with his bizarre actions during a straight-sets third-round loss to France's Matteo Martineau earlier on Tuesday, June 17.

Ad

Trending

Watch Diego Dedura's meltdown video below:

Ad

Down 3-6, 0-2 and facing a double-break point, Dedura missed a first serve against his higher-ranked opponent. Likely frustrated with his inconsistency, the 17-year-old began preparing for his second serve before swatting the ball in anger to trail 0-3. He soon dropped the set and the match 3-6, 2-6 in one hour and 25 minutes at Poznan.

Diego Dedura-Palomero reached his second ITF singles final last month

Germany's tennis player Diedo Dedura-Palomero hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

While Diego Dedura-Palomero has dropped 15 of his 29 competitive matches this year (including qualifying and ATP Challenger tournaments), he can take pride in having reached his second ITF-level final in singles in Warmbad Villach, Austria.

Ad

The German beat some formidable opponents en route to the title match at the M15 event, where he fell to the 376th-ranked Alex Barrena in straight sets. Last year, the lefty teen reached the summit clash of the ITF tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula. He fell at the final hurdle back then as well, going out to Spain's Dani Rincon in three tough sets.

Currently ranked outside the men's top 300, Dedura-Palomero will have to compete in the qualifying event at Wimbledon in hopes of making his first-ever major main draw appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More