WATCH: Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka share intense practice session ahead of Indian Wells 2024, Belarusian all smiles after training

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka recently traded hits with four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka ahead of her Indian Wells campaign. Sabalenka has had a great start to her 2024 WTA Tour season.

The Belarusian began her year by finishing runner-up to World No. 4 Elena Rybakina at the Brisbane International in early January. The 25-year-old followed it up with a successful title defense at the Australian Open, not dropping a single set en route to her second Major triumph.

Sabalaneka, however, suffered an upset defeat in her most recent outing in Dubai, losing in the second round to Donna Vekic.

Osaka, meanwhile, is on a comeback trail this year after having been out of action due to a maternity break in 2023. The former World No. 1 has won three of her seven matches on the tour thus far, having reached the quarterfinals of her last event at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

The Japanese star received a Protected Ranking entry into this week's WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells as her current ranking of 287 is well outside the entry cut for the main draw.

Osaka will be eager to do well at the Palm Springs event, and she was recently captured ironing out the kinks in her game with Sabalenka during a practice session.

In the video posted by a fan, Osaka and Sabalenka played some intense points in their respective team's presence. The Japanese's serve looked quite sharp, and so did the Belarusian's return. The World No. 2 was visibly in high spirits following the practice hit, smiling and wishing a good day to the tennis universe.

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka receive tough draw at Indian Wells 2024

Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka have quite difficult potential matches looming ahead of them at this week's BNP Paribas Open.

While Sabalenka could come up against Melbourne semifinalist Dayana Yastremska in the third round, Osaka could face 14th-seeded Liudmila Samsonova, provided she beats former World No. 5 Sara Errani in their first-round match.

The going only gets tougher for both former World No. 1's deeper into the tournament. The Belarusian could face the resurgent Elina Svitolina for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells.

The Japanese, on her part, could have to face the likes of Coco Gauff and Elise Mertens if she manages to navigate past Samsonova's challenge in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka have put together successful campaigns in Palm Springs in the last few years. While the Belarusian finished runner-up at last year's event, the Japanese won the 2018 edition as an unseeded player.

