WATCH: Naomi Osaka joins Sha'Carri Richardson & Angel Reese in Behind-The-Scenes shoot of Beats by Dre's latest campaign

Naomi Osaka starred in the new campaign for Beats by Dre's latest collection. She was seen alongside Sha'Carri Richardson and Angel Reese in some Behind-The-Scenes footage from the campaign.

The Japanese has been in partnership with the popular headphone company Beats by Dre since 2020. Speaking on her joining hands with Beats, Osaka said that she was impressed by what the company stood for and how it took a vocal stance about important issues about her generation.

"I recently joined the Beats family because I am impressed by how the brand is taking a more vocal stance about issues important to my generation," she told Variety in 2020.

The four-time Major champion starred alongside other sports stars - track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson and basketball player Angel Reese for the Beats Solo 4 campaign. The headphone company shared BTS footage from all three athletes' photoshoots, which revolved around their respective sports.

"Who run the world? Behind the scenes with Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson and Angel Reese for our Beats Solo 4 campaign."

Naomi Osaka also shared some images from her photoshoot on her social media, where she can be seen sporting the Beats Solo 4 in cloud pink.

"the cutest headphones 💕 my new campaign with @beatsbydre is out now, ps I'm wearing the solo 4 in cloud pink 🌸"

The Japanese is in the middle of the European clay court season. She kicked off her season at the Open de Rouen but suffered a straight-set first-round exit to Martina Trevisan.

The 26-year-old then started off her Madrid Open campaign with a phenomenal straight-set win over Greet Minnen. However, she had to face yet another early exit when she was defeated by 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Osaka is currently competing at the Italian Open where she has kicked off her run with a straight-set win against Clara Burel in the opening round. She will face 19th seed Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

When Naomi Osaka featured in Beats by Dre's Fit Pro earbuds ad

Naomi Osaka

This is not the first time Naomi Osaka has been a part of Beats by Dre's ad campaign, as she was featured in their Fit Pro advertisement two years ago.

The headphone company posted a video on February 7, 2022, which began with a side shot of the Japanese, who puts on her new Fit Pro earbuds. This is followed by the song 'Magic' sung by American rapper Vince Staples.

The words 'Fit for Naomi' then appear on the screen and the scene then cuts to Osaka striking a limbo pose and flowing around, possibly suggesting that the new earbuds gave her a free-flowing feeling.

The video ends with Osaka resting on a hammock created out of a tennis net as the words 'Move how you want.' appear on the screen.

