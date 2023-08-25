WATCH: Novak Djokovic entertains fans in Times Square with a round of tennis on makeshift court

Novak Djokovic has touched down in New York ahead of the 2023 US Open, where he is a firm favourite to win the title. The Serbian took a break from his arduous preparations for the Major tournament to entertain fans with an impromptu game of tennis at New York's Times Square earlier on Friday (25 August).

The event was sponsored by Waterdrop, with whom the 23-time Major winner had signed up to be an investor at the beginning of the year. The Austrian startup came up with a brilliant initiative to engage on-lookers in New York with their goals towards sustainability as they erected a smooth white mini-tennis court in the middle of Times Square.

The 23-time Major winner then proceeded to trade hits with kids and was seemingly enjoying himself at the public event. Towards the end, the 36-year-old huddled with all of the attendees before posing with a water bottle that was being promoted by Waterdrop.

After the event was over, he proceeded to sign his autograph for the gathered fans on his way out. The sustainable water company then took to their social media handle to post the highlights of their event in Times Square. Djokovic himself reposted their stories later.

Waterdrop also uploaded a post with Djokovic front and center. They thanked the 36-year-old and his fellow amabassadors Taylor Fritz and Danielle Collins for partnering with the company, before diving deep about their ambition to offer viable alternatives to plastic bottled water.

Novak Djokovic had signed up with Waterdrop in January

Novak Djokovic was the first tennis player to invest in Waterdrop

Djokovic had signed up as a key investor for the Austrian startup in January this year. Reports at the time suggested that he had made a seven-figure contribution to the company, which intends to completely eradicate use of plastic bottles in near future.

The Serb later expressed his delight with the partnership, claiming that he looked forward to contributing to the environment along with Waterdrop.

“Becoming an athlete doesn’t just rely on talent and training, but also on the choices you made for your body. I had to unlock many different spheres of knowledge and apply them to my everyday life. A healthy lifestyle includes proper hydration with no concessions on environmental impact."

"I believe that by working together, we can make a real difference and get rid of all the plastic bottles on the tour," he had said then.

It is also important to note that Waterdrop recently became the Official Hydration Partner and Gold Partner of the 2023 ATP Tour.

Djokovic, meanwhile, will be beginning his US Open campaign on Monday, when he takes on France's Alexandre Muller in his opener.

