WATCH: Novak Djokovic involved in fresh controversy regarding his suspicious bottle at Australian Open 2023 

Novak Djokovic is back in a negative light at the 2023 Australian Open. The Serb, who has been embroiled in numerous controversies in recent times, including the secret contents of his water bottle, was once again captured in a questionable bottle exchange with his team in Melbourne.

The former World No. 1 played against Enzo Couacaud in his second-round match at the Australian Open, where he triumphed in four sets, losing the second set to the World No. 191.

During the changeover, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was handed a white bottle along with a chit taped to it, which had a spontaneous private message written on it by one of the members of his team.

As Djokovic got hold of the bottle, he was seen promptly placing his bottle aside and going through the chit. The video of the same was captured by a tennis fan and published online.

Video God @VideoGod3

This isn’t the first time that Djokovic and his bottle have caused controversy. The Serb was caught making animated gestures to his team regarding his bottle before oddly inhaling its contents at the 2022 Wimbledon.

At the 2022 Paris Masters, he and his players’ box came under fire after his physio was seen mixing ingredients in his bottle during one of his matches, with his team carefully hiding the actions from the camera lens.

The Upshot @UpshotTowers



Asked previously what's in the bottle, Djokovic would only say "a magic potion my physio prepares in his lab".

At the time, his wife Jelena ridiculed the speculation and stated that certain things were allowed to be kept private.

"Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?" she had said.

Novak Djokovic through to quarterfinals of 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defeats Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has continued his unbeaten Australian Open run and is now through to the quarterfinals of the 2023 event.

Although the Serb has had a shaky start, owing to discomfort in his left thigh, he has managed to close out three of his four encounters so far in straight sets.

In the first round, the former World No. 1 defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. The next round was a four-setter against Enzo Couacaud 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-0.

The 35-year-old concluded his third-round encounter against Grigor Dimitrov with a score of 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4. In the fourth round, he faced Aussie home hope Alex de Minaur, whom he vanquished 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. The World No. 5 is now set for a clash against World No. 6 Andrey Rublev for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open.

