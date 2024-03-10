WATCH: Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner practice their serves with eerie synchronisation at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were recently seen practicing their serves with uncanny synchronization at Indian Wells.

Sinner is in red-hot form this season. Prior to beginning his campaign at Indian Wells, he participated in two tournaments and emerged victorious in both. He secured his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open and followed it up with a title win at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

The World No. 3 commenced his 2024 BNP Paribas Open campaign with a first-round bye. In the second round, he defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0, extending his season record to an impressive 13-0. He will next face off against 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round.

In addition to singles, Jannik Sinner is also competing in the doubles event alongside compatriot Lorenzo Sonego. The pair secured a 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Russian duo of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in their opening match. Their next match will be against the pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic made a return to Indian Wells after a five-year absence, with his last appearance at Tennis Paradise dating back to 2019. He advanced to the third round by defeating Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. He will next face Italian Luca Nardi in he next round.

Recently, Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were seen practicing on adjacent courts. The video features both players honing their serves with an uncanny synchronization. Their remarkably similar, coordinated ball receptions was also captured in the video.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have faced each other seven times on the ATP Tour

Nitto ATP Finals 2023

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have met seven times on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in four of those matches while Sinner has won three.

Their first encounter took place at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters, where Djokovic secured a 6-4, 6-2 win. He then triumphed over the World No. 3 in a five-setter (5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2) at the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Continuing his dominance, the World No. 1 then defeated Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the 2023 Wimbledon semifinals.

However, Jannik Sinner managed to break the World No. 1's winning streak against him at the 2023 ATP Finals round-robin stage, defeating him 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2). The 36-year old then bounced back strongly, defeating the 22-year-old in the final of the same tournament to claim his seventh ATP Finals title.

Sinner then sought revenge in their singles match at the 2023 Davis Cup semifinals, where he emerged victorious, defeating the Serb 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Their most recent clash came at the 2024 Australian Open semifinals. Sinner, the eventual champion, defeated Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 to dash the latter's hopes of winning his 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam title.

