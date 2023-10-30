WATCH: Novak Djokovic learns popping dance moves from Gael Monfils, surprises Frenchman with the Arm Wave at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic recently asked Gael Monfils for some dance lessons at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic and Monfils are scheduled to kickstart their Paris Masters campaign on Tuesday, October 31. The Serb received a bye in the opening round and now awaits the winner of the Miomir Kecmanovic-Tomas Martin Etcheverry match. Monfils will take on Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

The Serb holds a dominating head-to-head record of 19-0 against Monfils. Their rivalry dates back to the 2005 US Open when the duo met each other for the first time on court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion outlasted the Frenchman 7-6, 4-6, 7-6(5), 0-6, 7-5 in a three-hour-and-57-minute-long battle.

The Serb recently met Monfils during a practice session at the Accor Arena. He asked the Frenchman to teach him some dance moves.

"Are you going to dance or something," the Serb said laughing. "Are you going to show us a couple of... show me one move and I'll repeat it. I'll try to repeat the move."

The reigning Stockholm Open champion decided to teach Djokovic the Arm Wave. He started with the basics of the popping move but was soon astounded as the Serb recreated the dance step almost perfectly.

The video of their brief and fun interaction can be watched below.

Novak Djokovic: "I think that I can deliver here at Paris Masters"

Novak Djokovic will play his first competitive match on tour following the US Open triumph in September this year. The 36-year-old went on a break after winning the 24th Grand Slam trophy of his career.

At the pre-tournament press conference ahead of the Paris Masters, he reflected on the time he spent off the court.

"It was wonderful to be with my family, especially with my wife, my children. I did try to use my free time to play golf, to follow other sports, as well. I'm a big fan of basketball. So I followed all the Belgrade club matches," he said.

"I made sure to have some quality time with my family. Over the last three weeks I have practiced a lot, I have done a lot of physical preparation to make sure that I was ready for the end of the season," he added.

The Serb, however, admitted to missing the competitiveness tennis offers. He said:

"But tennis, I'm missing tennis, you know. I'm missing competitions, as well. Especially here in Paris. I can feel the support. And I think that I can deliver here [at Paris Masters]."

Djokovic is the leader in all-time Paris Masters winners' tally with six titles to his name.

