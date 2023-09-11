Watch: Novak Djokovic serenades fans with Frank Sinatra's classic after US Open title win

Novak Djokovic played arguably the best match of his 2023 season on Sunday (September 10), beating familiar foe Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to win a fourth title at the US Open. More importantly, the Serb tied Margaret Court's record of 24 Major titles.

The 36-year-old was visibly in high spirits, as his tournament winner's speech was received warmly by the New York crowd. After he hoisted the 2023 US Open trophy, he was approached by ESPN for an on-court post-match interview, which took a rather interesting turn a few minutes later.

The interviewer proceeded to ask Djokovic to sing the Frank Sinatra classic, 'My Way'. The song, which was written by Canadian-American singer Paul Anka, has achieved universal acclaim since its release in 1969. The Serb couldn't say no to the request on the joyous occasion, as he and the interviewer serenaded fans with the main chorus of the song.

"There were times I'm sure you knew, When I bit off more than I could chew. But through it all, when there was doubt, I ate it up and spit it out. I faced it all and I stood tall, and I did it... My way," the 36-year-old sang.

Watch it here:

Expand Tweet

Djokovic then yelled "Allez!" to express just how proud he was of his vocal delivery, leaving himself and the interviewer in raptures.

The message behind the song is that one must always stay strong in the face of adversity. The theme is perhaps anthemic for Djokovic's journey. The Serb was at the lowest point of his career last year; he was deported from the 2022 Australian Open, and turned away from the 2022 US Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 24-time Major winner, however, didn't let the negativity get to him. Eventually, the COVID-19 mandates were lifted in 2023, allowing him to go all the way at Melbourne and New York City. He also won a third title at Roland Garros in June.

Novak Djokovic has won three Major titles in a year for the fourth time in his career

The World No. 1 hits a backhand at the 2023 US Open

With his third Major title in New York, Novak Djokovic has achieved a familiar feat. The Serb has now picked up three of the four Major tournaments in a season on four occasions - 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023.

The year of 2011 marked a watershed moment for men's tennis, as Djokovic ended the duopoly of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He would go on to triumph at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open that season, beating his two arch-rivals multiple times en route to those titles.

The Serb again won the aforementioned three tournaments in 2015, which is considered by many to be statistically his best season. He won a whopping 11 titles, of which three were Majors and six were ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

He would then cool off in the subsequent years, due to issues pertaining to his form and elbow niggles. Djokovic, however, announced himself as the king of kings once again in 2021, as he became the first male player since Rod Laver to win the first three Major tournaments of the season.

And finally, in 2023, he continued in the same vein as he triumphed at the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis