WATCH: Rafael Nadal comes to the rescue of fan struggling to take a selfie with him during hilarious Madrid Open encounter

Rafael Nadal is currently competing at the 2024 Madrid Open, where he defeated 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch 6-1, 6-0 in the first round. Then, he saw off Alex de Minaur 7-6(6), 6-3 in the second round.

Rafael Nadal recently helped a fan struggling to take a selfie, resulting in a hilarious situation at the 2024 Madrid Open.

The former World No. 1 has been garnering ample support since he came back after an injury layoff at the 2024 Barcelona Open. He had been sidelined since January when he played the 2024 Brisbane International. The injury saw him pull out of the Australian Open, Indian Wells Open, Miami Open and Monte-Carlo Masters.

On April 27, the Spaniard got a rousing welcome when he took the court against Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Rafael Nadal - "Just step by step and let's see how I recover"

2024 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal buried the demons of the 2024 Barcelona Open loss against Alex de Minaur by defeating him at the 2024 Madrid Open. After the victory, he was asked if the "old Rafa" was back.

The Spaniard responded in the negative, saying that it would take time. The Mallorcan added that he was happy to play for two hours and achieve victory against a top player.

“No, no.. not yet (laughs). It needs time. I think for moments it was a good level of tennis. I was able to do positive things. But it’s still on and off. Super happy to be able to be competitive against a great player like Alex. Playing over 2 hours means a lot to me," he said in the on-court interview.

The interviewer then asked him if he believed he could achieve great things. Nadal remained cautious and said that he took his recovery as a step-by-step process.

"I don’t know. I really believe that tennis has not been an issue for the last two years, more a physical issue. If I am able to play weeks in a row and if I am able to play tennis, then I am going to see how far I can go and how competitive I could be but that’s not the case yet. Just step by step and let's see how I recover," he said.

Nadal will face Pedro Cachin in the third round at the Madrid Open. Should he win this match, he could face Jiri Lehecka or Thiago Monteiro in the fourth round.

