WATCH: Rafael Nadal stays back in Indian Wells despite withdrawal, thronged by 100s of fans in final autograph session

Rafael Nadal recently pulled out of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, citing his unpreparedness to compete at the highest level. He expressed his gratitude to his devoted fans by signing autographs for them.

Nadal announced on Wednesday, March 6, that he was not fit enough to compete at the top level yet and opted out of the tournament.

"It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament at Indian Wells," Nadal wrote on Instagram. "Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready."

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event. It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," he added.

The 37-year-old, initially set to compete against Milos Raonic in the first round, has been substituted by World No. 101 Sumit Nagal. Despite his withdrawal, the Spaniard did not forget to acknowledge his fans, and signed autographs for them.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion last played at the 2024 Brisbane International, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Jordan Thompson. Additionally, he sustained a hip injury in that match, prompting his withdrawal from the Australian Open and the subsequent Middle Eastern swing.

Indian Wells Director Tommy Haas speaks out on Rafael Nadal's withdrawal

Rafael Nadal pictured at the Rolex Paris Masters

The BNP Paribas Open's tournament director Tommy Haas issued a statement expressing regret for Rafael Nadal's absence.

Haas conveyed his best wishes for the Spaniard's speedy recovery and said he hoped to see him compete at Indian Wells again in the future.

"We are disappointed that Rafa is unable to play in the BNP Paribas Open, but we wish him continued healing and hope he can be back in action again soon," Haas said in an official statement (via Bnpparibasopen.com). "He is one of the all-time fan favorites here, and we hope to see him back in Indian Wells again in the future."

Nadal has competed in just two editions of the tournament since 2017 and was a losing finalist in Indian Wells two years ago.

