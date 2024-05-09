WATCH: Rafael Nadal takes a tumble, recovers miraculously fast to win stunning point during Italian Open 1R clash

Rafael Nadal took a tumble during his first-round match against Zizou Bergs at the 2024 Italian Open. Despite the fall, the Spaniard quickly recovered and went on to win a point.

Competing in his third consecutive tour-level event, Nadal, staged an impressive comeback after losing the first set to defeat Belgian qualifier Bergs 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted just under three hours to move into the second round of the tournament.

The Spaniard's last Italian Open title came in 2021 when he defeated Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in the championship match.

The former World No.1, who is playing his potentially last Italian ATP Masters 1000 tournament, arrived in Rome on the back of a fourth-round run at the 2024 Madrid Open.

The 37-year-old's campaign in Madrid included victories over 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch, and Alex de Minaur in the first and second rounds respectively. He then defeated Argentine Pedro Cachin in the third round before falling to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth.

During the first-round match at the Foro Italico, Rafael Nadal faced a moment of adversity when he stumbled to the ground at 0-1, 15/15 in the third set. However, he quickly regained his composure, got back on his feet, and went on to win the point against Bergs.

Rafael Nadal will face Hubert Hurkacz in Italian Open 2024 2R

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Following his win over qualifier Zizou Bergs in the first round of the 2024 Italian Open, Rafael Nadal will take on seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

The Spaniard, a record 10-time champion in Rome, said that it was always "emotional" for him to play at the Italian Open, stating that it is one of the most important tennis tournaments in his career. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also graciously thanked the crowd for their unwavering support during his first-round match,

"It is always emotional to play here. One of the most important events in my tennis career. The crowd has always been amazing with me, supporting me since the beginning of my tennis career, so super excited to play one more time here," he said [via ATPTour.com].

Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz will kick off his singles campaign in Rome against the Spaniard after receiving a first-round bye. He will also compete in the doubles event alongside Tallon Griekspoor. Their first match will be against the duo of Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild.

The Pole is having a good 2024 season so far. He won the 2024 Estoril Open by defeating Pedro Martinez in the final, reached the semifinals at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, and made it to the quarterfinals at both the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Rafael Nadal and Hubert Hurkacz have never faced each other on the ATP Tour, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0.

