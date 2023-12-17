Watch: Roger Federer attends Biathlon World Cup in Lenzerheide

Roger Federer was pictured at the local biathlon event in his home country, Switzerland, on Saturday night (December 16).

Federer is no stranger to causing an uproar among the public wherever he goes. He could be seen meeting and greeting stars and obliging photo requests at this particular tourney. The Swiss' appearance at the event also sent fans into a frenzy online.

The International Biathlon Union made sure to commemorate his presence by sending him a heartfelt thank you via their X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Oh, hi @rogerfederer. Thanks for stopping by today (pretty sure Tarjei Boe and agree)," they captioned the post.

French and Norwegian biathletes, Emilien Jacquelin and Tarjei Boe, pictured beside him in the video, looked just as excited to meet him. The pair could be seen exchanging a few pleasantries with the former tennis great and then proceeded to line up for a photo afterward.

Nestled away in the Alpine Valley, Lenzerheide is playing host to the ongoing biathlon swing. Federer has, in the past, spoken about his love for skating and gymnastic events.

“I love to watch figure skate, athletics or gymnastics,” Federer conceded way back in 2017 ahead of his clash against Juan Martin del Potro at the Swiss Indoors final.

An avid skier himself, Federer famously took to his Instagram to share a video of him skiing for the first time in 15 years, fulfilling a longstanding wish to return to the sport at some point.

"It’s been 15 years, it feels so good to be back on the slopes," Roger Federer wrote on Instagram.

Roger Federer was once pitted against NFL stars in a friendly hockey game

Roger Federer once famously took to the court for a game of hockey against a team of NFL stars in Canada way back in 2014.

The Rogers Cup Ball Hockey event took place at the Rexall Hall, with the likes of Federer and a host of ATP stars pitted against a stacked squad from the NHL, including the likes of Phil Kessel of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jason Spezza of the Dallas Stars.

The friendly match was played in high spirits, with both teams jawing to win. Federer made sure to get his name on the scoresheet, courtesy of a wonderful goal.

