WATCH: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's presence felt at Cincinnati Open 2023 as fan shows off intricate tattoos honoring the duo

Fans have been expressing their adoration for Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in diverse ways during the ongoing Cincinnati Open. One recent display involves a video clip featuring a devoted fan who proudly sports tattoos of both players.

The video, which was shared on social media, originates from the Tennis TV Instagram account. Accompanying the video was a caption that intriguingly asked, "Do you know anyone who is a bigger Fedal fan than this guy ?"

The clip showcases a fan who inked the Rafael Nadal logo on his right arm and the Roger Federer logo onto his left arm, with the text "perfect."

Passionately displayed on his right leg was a pictorial tribute to the "King of Clay," Nadal, while his left leg bore a striking pictorial homage to the Swiss maestro.

With Federer's retirement last year, the ongoing ATP 1000 tournament is notably missing his presence. Simultaneously, Nadal is utilizing his time for a vacation while also addressing a persistent injury concern.

Roger Federer to receive special tribute at Laver Cup 2023 in Vancouver

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer will be honored in a special way at the forthcoming Laver Cup event.

With September 22 drawing near, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is set to step onto the black court to honor the one-year mark since his last professional match. Having turned 42 this August, Federer has been relishing his retirement.

On September 22, the former World No. 1 will take part in a ceremonial coin flip for the final match of the day. The tournament is scheduled to run from September 22 to 24, and it will be hosted at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The last time he graced the court, the tennis icon participated in a doubles match that carried special significance. Joining forces with his friend-cum-rival Rafael Nadal, the memorable occasion unfolded during the last year's Laver Cup.

The dynamic duo encountered a formidable challenge as they faced off against the American pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Despite their storied careers and remarkable skills, the European pair lost a close contest, 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11.

Nadal, who is recovering from a hip injury, also recently talked about his retirement at his academy in Mallorca, Spain.

"My idea is to retire next year and play and enjoy the most important tournaments of my career. It could be a goal to reach the Davis Cup finals at the end of the year. I'm not going to set a return date. I'll come back when I feel ready to start again." he said.

