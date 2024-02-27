WATCH: Serena Williams documents her entire pre-Grammy Gala journey to LA in hilarious fashion ft. Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams shared her entire journey to the 66th Recording Academy's annual pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California with her fans recently.

The pre-Grammy Gala, hosted by the music legend Clive Davis is a prestigious and exclusive event held to celebrate the achievements in the music industry.

Williams received a personal invite to the exclusive event at the Beverly Hilton from Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day's lead singer. She later went on to introduce the band, who would begin the evening as the opening act.

In her introduction speech, Williams said:

"In 2022, Clive Davis and I were honored together when we were inducted into the National Portrait Gallery. I said to him, 'You've got to remember to invite me to your gala.' I'm so thrilled to be back here to introduce my favorite band. To know me is to know my love for them."

The 42-year-old also took to Instagram where she shared some images from the event.

"When @billiejoearmstrong calls you to present their band, you jump on a plane and do it. @greenday #grammys," Williams captioned the post.

An Instagram user with a page dedicated to the Williams sisters recently compiled and posted all of Serena Williams' TikToks which she posted during her trip to the pre-Grammy Gala event.

It begins with a hilarious clip of the American being woken up by her daughter Olympia who is reminding her to get ready for her LA trip. Williams then told her fans that they'd be joining her on the trip but she would be taking a nap first. She then went on to select her attire and accessories for the event and got ready for the red carpet.

The former World No. 1 would meet the members of Green Day backstage alongside other celebrities. She then celebrated and partied at the event. After a tiresome journey as soon as she returned home Williams hit the bed, before immediately realizing that she couldn't sleep as she had to go to work.

Serena Williams' would always ask Green Day to play 'Disappearing Boy'

Serena Williams' go to Green Day song

In an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Billie Joe Armstrong revealed that Serena Williams would always have Green Day play the song Disappearing Boy whenever she attended their gig and also called her one of the sweetest people.

"We would run into her in different countries in Europe because she was kicking everybody's a** in that particular country and then she would come to the show and she would always ask us to play the song 'Disappearing Boy' which was a song that we wrote years and years ago. She's great, one of the sweetest people," Billie Joel said. (at 4:13)

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas