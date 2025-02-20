  • home icon
WATCH: Serena Williams can't stop smiling as she douses herself in perfume

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:12 GMT
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; - Street Sightings - Source: Getty
Serena Williams gives Perfume 101 to her fans (Source: Getty Images)

Serena Williams recently offered her fans some tips on how to wear perfume for a long-lasting fragrance. The 23-time Major winner is well-versed in cosmetic products considering she runs her own beauty brand called "Wyn Beauty".

Williams enjoyed a top-flight career on the WTA Tour for more than two decades, picking up overall 98 pro titles in singles and doubles. Since she retired from pro tennis in 2022, the American has focused on her family and business ventures. Occasionally, she still sets time aside from her busy schedule to document her lifestyle on social media.

On Wednesday (February 19), Serena Williams took to her Threads handle to post a video of her applying perfume. The 43-year-old sprayed her perfume on not only her body but her surroundings, as well, before walking through the scent smiling heartily.

"How do you apply your perfume? Is it like this?" Serena Williams asked her fans on Threads.
During the video, Williams also looked stunning in her white top and jeans combo, which complemented her frame well. The 23-time Major winner has recently been in great physical shape, as evidenced by her crip-walk during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance earlier in February.

Last April, the $300 million icon (via Celebrity Net Worth) launched her cosmetics company Wyn Beauty. Made with a "clean formula", she maintained at the time that her brand would cater to a wide variety of people.

Serena Williams gives sneak peek into her life: "Girls trip and sick the entire time"

Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome - Source: Getty
Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome - Source: Getty

On Monday (February 17), Serena Williams took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to disclose to her followers that she had been under the weather for the entirety of a recent trip with public figures like Valerie Vogt and Emma Thyn.

"Girls trip and sick the entire time?" Williams wrote on X.
Earlier this month, the American also gave a motivational speech in an Instagram reel, emphasizing that everyone must build "resilience".

"The other day I was asked about resilience and what that meant for me and how was I resilient during my career and I found that to be a very interesting question because resilience is something that you kind of just have to stand up and do," she said in the reel.
Williams, who raked in nearly $95 million in prize money earnings during her career, is married to Reddit co-founder and American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. The couple has two children - Olympia (7) and Adira (1).

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
