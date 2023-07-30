Watch: Stan Wawrinka hilariously consoles line judge as he gets hit by the Swiss' missed shot in Croatia Open SF

Stan Wawrinka graciously consoled a line judge who was accidentally struck by the Swiss' missed shot during the semifinals at the 2023 Croatia Open.

Wawrinka defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 to secure a spot in the final where he will face off against Alexei Popyrin. With this win, Wawrinka advanced to his 31st tour-level final, marking his 14th appearance on clay. The Swiss will be looking to secure his first title since he won Geneva in 2017.

During the match, Stan Wawrinka struggled to return one of Sonego's serve, resulting in the ball accidentally hitting a line judge. Wawrinka quickly went up to the judge to check if he was alright.

Again during the match, Stan Wawrinka found himself unable to halt his own momentum after returning a shot while running. Consequently, he collided with another line judge. Following the collision, the former World No. 3 extended his arm, expressing his apology to the judge.

Stan Wawrinka will take on Alexei Popyrin in the final at Croatia Open 2023

Sixth seed Stan Wawrinka will take on Alexei Popyrin in the final of the 2023 Croatia Open in Umag on Sunday, July 30.

Wawrinka commenced the ATP 250 tournament by securing a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Filip Misolic. He continued his impressive form by triumphing over Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1, which propeled him into the quarterfinals. There he faced off against the fourth seed, Roberto Carballes Baena, and emerged victorious with a 6-4, 7-5 scoreline, securing his place in the semifinals.

The Swiss went head-to-head with the second seed, Lorenzo Sonego, and defeated the Italian 6-3, 6-4 to reach his maiden ATP final since the 2019 Antwerp European Open.

The Swiss is yet to drop a set in the ATP 250 event and has been very strong on his first serve, serving 14 aces and winning 94 out of 118 points. He has also won 64 out of 98 points on his second serve.

Alexei Popyrin was unseeded at the Croatia Open but made an impressive start to the tournament by defeating Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 7-5. He continued his winning streak by triumphing over Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1, securing his place in the quarterfinals. There the Australian faced local wildcard Dino Prizmic in a closely contested match and won 7-6(2), 7-5.

The semifinal match proved to be a challenging one for Alexei Popyrin, as Matteo Arnaldi won the opening set through a tiebreak. However, the determined Aussie fought back and managed to win the next two sets with scores of 7-5, 6-3, securing his place in the final.

The match between Wawrinka and Alexei Popyrin will be their first-ever meeting.