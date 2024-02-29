Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas meets with NGO beneficiaries in Acapulco; signs t-shirts after promising to donate for every ace he scores at the event

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently met with the beneficiaries of the Construyendo Association, an NGO to which he had donated money for hurricane relief. The Greek is currently in Acapulco for the 2024 Mexican Open, and he has promised to donate a thousand dollars for every ace he scores at the tournament.

Tsitsipas defeated Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Mexico Open and hit 5 aces during the match. In the second round on Thursday, he beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 7-6 (6) and hit 5 aces again. He is now set to face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal on Friday, March 1.

On Thursday, a video featuring Tsitsipas in the company of the beneficiaries of the NGO was shared on X (formerly Twitter). The World No. 12 was seen signing their T-shirts and face caps and also posed for pictures.

"This so lovely. Stefanos Tsitsipas (after his match win today) meets with the people belonging to the organization Stef is donating Hurricane Relief money to 😍🙏❤️‍🩹❤️😭 Tsitsipas already hit 10 aces in 2 matches so far & donated $10,000 in Acapulco, Mexico. February 28, 2024"

Expand Tweet

Acapulco experienced Hurricane Otis in October 2023, a powerful tropical cyclone that caused devastation after landfall, resulting in the loss of over 50 lives and property damage estimated at $16 billion.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to face Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Mexican Open

Alex De Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the ATP Los Cabos Open 2023 - Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas will compete with Alex de Minaur for the semifinal spot in the 2024 Mexican Open on Friday.

The Greek star started his season at the 2024 Australian Open, however, he couldn't replicate his 2023 success of reaching the final and was knocked out in the fourth round by Taylor Fritz.

Tsitsipas next competed at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico where he defeated Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 16 and Aleksandar Kovacevic in the quarterfinal. However, he was defeated by Casper Ruud in the semifinal of the event.

Tsitsipas' next opponent at the Mexico Open, Alex de Minaur, also started his season at the Australian Open where he was knocked out in the fourth round.

The Australian next participated in the Rotterdam Open where he reached the final but was defeated by Jannik Sinner. En route to the final, de Minaur defeated Sebastian Korda, David Goffin, Andrey Rublev, and Grigor Dimitrov.

At the Mexican Open, de Minaur defeated Taro Daniel in the first round and Sebastian Ofner in the second round to set up the quarterfinal clash with Tsitsipas.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur have faced each other ten times on the ATP tour, and the Greek star has won all their previous meetings.