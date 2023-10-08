WATCH: Taylor Fritz checks on ball boy after accidental fall at Shanghai Masters 2023

Taylor Fritz recently displayed his sportsmanship and compassion after a ball boy took a tumble on the court during his second-round match against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 7.

Fritz, seeded seventh at the ATP Masters 1000 event, took the first set 7-6(2) and was trailing 4-5 in the second set. In the midst of the second set when he was about to serve, a seemingly routine moment took a surprising turn when a young ball boy, tasked with retrieving a stray ball, slipped and fell flat on the ground.

Fritz verbally checked on the fallen ball boy as he was returning to his designated spot, to which the youngster waved his hand in reassurance, indicating that everything was okay.

The incident did not affect Fritz’s concentration, as he went on to win the match in three sets, 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-4. The 25-year-old achieved his 51st victory of the year with this outcome. This is the highest number of wins for the American in a single season, clocking 50 or more wins in a year since James Blake and Andy Roddick (both 54) in 2007.

Taylor Fritz will now be facing either Jiri Lehecka or Diego Schwartzman in the third round. He is aiming for his third title of the year, after winning Delray Beach and Atlanta earlier this season.

A look back at Taylor Fritz's run in US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Laver Cup

Prior to his Shanghai Masters campaign, Taylor Fritz had a noteworthy performance at the 2023 US Open, reaching his second Grand Slam quarterfinal without losing a single set.

The 25-year-old showcased his formidable serve and aggressive style of play, securing victories over Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Stricker in the preceding rounds.

Nevertheless, Fritz's impressive journey concluded in the quarterfinals when he faced the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. The Serb proved too formidable for the American, defeating him in straight sets with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic also eclipsed Roger Federer's record for the most Grand Slam semifinal appearances, extending his tally to 47.

Following his run at Flushing Meadows, Taylor Fritz represented Team World at the Laver Cup, a spirited team competition pitting Europe against the rest of the world. Fritz played a pivotal role in securing Team World's second consecutive title by clinching a hard-fought two-set victory over Andrey Rublev on the second day of the event.