WATCH: Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle throws up on camera after losing hilarious wager following American's Australian Open 4R triumph

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle had to face the consequences of a bet she made on her boyfriend’s performance at the 2024 Australian Open. Riddle promised to eat a jar of vegemite if Fritz managed to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the Melbourne Major.

Vegemite is a thick, dark brown spread made from yeast extract that is popular in Australia and New Zealand. It has a strong, salty, bitter taste with a high sodium concentration and is usually used on toasted bread.

The bet was made ahead of Fritz’s fourth-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Melbourne Park. Riddle said that she would eat a jar of vegemite on Instagram Live if Fritz managed to beat Tsitsipas, who had a 3-1 advantage over him in their previous encounters.

"if Taylor Fritz wins again ill eat a jar of vegemite on live," she captioned the post shared below.

However, Fritz proved her wrong by defeating Tsitsipas, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinal, where he will face World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, January 23.

This left Riddle with no choice but to honor her word and attempt the vegemite challenge. The whole ordeal was captured on Instagram Live, where Fritz can be seen handling Morgan her first spoon of vegemite. Morgan then eats the vegemite and immediately proceeds to vomit in the kitchen sink while her boyfriend laughs.

At the end of the clip, Morgan can be heard saying that the vegemite tastes "disgusting."

Watch the video below (via @slaylorfritz on X):

A look at Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz's head-to-head record

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the 2021 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has a perfect record against Taylor Fritz, winning all eight of their previous encounters, dropping only two sets in the process.

They first met at the 2019 Monte Carlo Masters, where Djokovic cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 victory in the Round of 16. They faced each other again a few weeks later at the Madrid Masters, where the Serb prevailed 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.

At the 2021 Australian Open, Djokovic survived a five-set thriller in the third round. At the Rome and Paris Masters, the Serb defeated the American in straight sets in the second round and quarterfinals, respectively.

At the 2022 ATP Finals, Djokovic edged Fritz in two tight tiebreaks, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6), to reach the final. Lastly, Djokovic breezed past Fritz in straight sets in the quarterfinals of both the 2023 Cincinnati Masters and US Open.