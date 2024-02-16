WATCH: Trailer unveiled for Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's upcoming blockbuster showdown in Las Vegas, 'The Netflix Slam'

Netflix has just released a thrilling trailer for Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's upcoming live sports exhibition event, 'The Netflix Slam.'

The Netflix Slam will be hosted by MGM Resorts International and will stream live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3. The event will be available in both English and Spanish for global audiences.

The exhibition event will be headlined by the 22-time Grand Slam champion and the current World No. 2, and will also feature other tennis matches and players, who will be announced at a later date. The Netflix Slam trailer was posted on their official social media accounts on Thursday, February 15.

Rafael Nadal recently pulled out from the 2024 Qatar Open to rehabilitate an injury he sustained during his Brisbane International quarterfinal match against Jordan Thompson. The injury prompted him to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open as well.

"I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas," Nadal told Netflix. "I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis."

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, kicked off his 2024 season with a debut quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where he eventually lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev in a four-set thriller.

"I'm honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa [Rafael Nadal] in Las Vegas," Alcaraz told Netflix. "He [Rafael Nadal] is an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves."

Alcaraz is currently participating in the 2024 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires as a defending champion and a top seed. The 20-year-old defeated local qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli in straight sets in his second round, after receiving a bye in the first. The Spaniard will now face Andrea Vavassori in the quarterfinal on Saturday, February 17.

The Netflix Slam will mark the fourth meeting between Nadal and Alcaraz, who have faced each other three times before in singles. The veteran Spaniard won the first two encounters — at the 2021 Madrid Open and the 2022 Indian Wells Masters — but Alcaraz prevailed in three sets in their latest match at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz backs Rafael Nadal amid backlash for his Saudi ambassador role

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open

Carlos Alcaraz expressed support for Rafael Nadal's role as the Saudi Tennis Federation ambassador, despite widespread backlash. The 37-year-old's decision triggered controversy in the tennis community due to concerns about human rights issues in the Middle Eastern country.

Alcaraz defended the 22-time Grand Slam champion, stating that the ambassadorial role aimed to promote tennis in an area lacking exposure, downplaying the negative interpretation.

"I haven't heard much criticism, I have heard people say that they have criticized him. Rafa has decided to sign as an ambassador and it doesn't seem bad to me. He has signed as an ambassador of tennis in a country that is developing and opening up to the world of sport. Who better than Rafa to promote tennis in places where perhaps it was never played before?" he said (via Marca).

The reigning Wimbledon champion recommended exploring opportunities in Saudi Arabia to boost tennis with more venues. Alcaraz also noted the country's significant investments in different kinds of sporting events, hinting at potential funding for tennis.

"It is good for tennis that there are more venues, that there are more and more countries where we can play. Saudi Arabia is evolving very quickly in every sense, as a country and in the world of sport. They are betting on football, boxing, now a lot of tennis. I don't know how far they will go in the world of tennis," he added.

