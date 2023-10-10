Watch: Umpire mistakenly announces Stefanos Tsitsipas as winner after Ugo Humbert beats Greek in Shanghai Masters

Ugo Humbert's remarkable performance in the second round of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Monday led to his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, there was a brief moment of confusion when the match umpire mistakenly announced Stefanos Tsitsipas as the winner.

The French tennis player won the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to advance to the round of 16 at the ATP 1000 tournament. This victory over the Greek marked his ninth win against top-ten ranked players in his career.

During the post-match conference, Humbert expressed his joy in defeating a Top 10 player like Tsitsipas and how his last week victory against Andrey Rublev at the China Open gave his confidence a boost.

"I'm so happy. It's a big win against Tsitsipas, a Top 10 player. Last week I beat [Andrey] Rublev so I feel a lot of confidence on court and I'm very proud that I won this match." Humbert said

He also mentioned that he has put in a lot of hard work throughout the year, and his performance has been particularly strong since the Davis Cup in September.

"I'm just enjoying playing tennis. It's a big passion for me. It's all the work during all the year. Since Davis Cup I've played really great tennis and I'm very happy to play like this." He added

Ugo Humbert is set to face J.J Wolf in R16 tie at the Shanghai Masters

2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 8

Ugo Humbert is slated to take on Jeffery John Wolf in the round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters. This is the first time the duo are participating in the Shanghai Masters.

In the first round, the Frenchman secured a victory against Dutch star Botic van de Zandschulp with a scoreline of 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. In the second round, he notably defeated ATP's No.6, Stefanos Tsitsipas.

This year Ugo Humbert has returned to the top 35 on the ATP rankings. Notably, he reached the third round of the Australian Open, and most recently, made it to the quarterfinals of the China Open in Beijing.

On the other hand, J.J. Wolf secured a victory against Britain's Cameron Norrie with a score of 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) in the first round. He then went on to defeat Matteo Arnaldi, triumphing 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), setting up the match against Humbert. The 24-year-old American also reached the fourth round at this season's Australian Open.

The head-to-head record between the two is currently 0-0, as they have never faced each other before.