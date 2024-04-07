WATCH: Victoria Azarenka's son Leo leaves her in splits with his hilarious attempt at playing tennis with a chocolate racket

Victoria Azarenka's son Leo recently played tennis with a chocolate racquet and shared a laugh with mother Azarenka as the "racquet" broke after the first shot.

Azarenka shared a video featuring her son in which, she threw a tennis ball and Leo tried to hit it with a tennis racquet made out of chocolate. However, the racquet broke as he tried to hit the ball. This incident drew a chuckle out of both Azarenka and Leo.

Swipe to the last slide to watch the video:

Azarenka's campaign at the 2024 Charleston Open ended after her quarterfinal defeat to Jessica Pegula. The two-time Australian Open champion thanked the officials at the tournament. She also said she was excited to come back next year.

"Thank you @creditonecharlestonopen for another amazing week here! Thank you to all the people who’s making the tournament happen and better every year! Can’t wait to be back in Charleston again ❤️ V. Ps: Last slide funny content 😂 @leoamac7," Victoria Azarenka wrote on her Instagram post

Victoria Azarenka's son Leo accompanied her during interview at the 2024 Charleston Open

Victoria Azarenka with her son Leo at the 2022 Australian Open

Victoria Azarenka appeared on Tennis Channel after her third-round win against Taylor Townsend and was joined by her son Leo. The mother-son duo spoke to host Steve Weissman about Azarenka's performance in the 3R match.

Weissman asked Leo about what he thought about his mom's performance.

Amazing!" Leo replied (at 1:53).

The former World No. 1 then asked Leo about what he did after she lost the first set. Leo replied that he went for an ice cream break.

"I needed an ice cream break. I really needed it. I was too hot," Leo answered (at 1:59).

Azarenka chuckled at the kids's admission and said that Leo's ice cream helped her win the match. She also joked that she also had an ice cream break during the bathroom break.

"Yeah, I wish I could. That's it. I went to the bathroom and took an ice break too—an ice cream break [laughs]," Azarenka said.

Leo then revealed that he had chocolate-flavored ice cream.

"I had chocolate," Leo said.

Azarenka reiterated that chocolate ice cream was the reason for her victory.

He's very particular with his choices. He knows what he wants. Chocolate ice cream [is the key to victory] exactly," Azarenka added.

Have a look at the conversation below:

Expand Tweet

Leo also accompanied Victoria Azarenka to her interview after her second-round victory against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.