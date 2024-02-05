"Waving at me from my gate, I'm on my flight" - Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved shares adorable moment with American on his way to Marseille

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, shared a heartwarming moment on social media as the American boarded his flight to Marseille to participate in the 2024 Open 13 Provence and waved at her from the gate.

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved began dating in 2021. Ivana, who is the daughter of Czech football legend Pavel Nedved, was present when Korda secured his first ATP title at the 2021 Emilia Romagna Open

On Saturday, Sebastian Korda shared Ivana Nedved's Instagram story which included a picture of Korda standing at a distance, and she mentioned accompanying him as he departed for his flight to Marseille.

“@sebastiankorda on his was to Marseille waving at me from my gate as I'm already on my connecting flight, while he just landed and is waiting for his” she captioned

Sebastian Korda and his girlfriend Ivana Nedved heart felt moments

Korda's upcoming match is scheduled for Tuesday (February 6), at the 2024 Open 13 Provence. He will be teaming up with compatriot Vasil Kirkov in the doubles category, facing Netherlands' Robin Haase and India’s Yuki Bhambri in the round of 16.

Korda and Kirkov stepped in for the German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz, who withdrew from the tournament.

Major highlights from Sebastian Korda's 2024 season so far

2024 Australian Open - Day 6

Sebastian Korda is well into the 2024 season, having already competed in three tournaments. His fourth tournament, the Open 13 Provence, is scheduled for Tuesday.

Korda kicked off the 2024 season by participating in the Brisbane International. However, he faced an early exit in the first round of the singles category when he was defeated by Yannick Hanfmann. Korda then had a noteworthy performance in the doubles category, reaching the quarterfinals alongside his partner Grigor Dimitrov before dropping out of the competition.

Korda also took part in the Adelaide International, securing victories against Lorenzo Sonego and Christopher O'Connell. But he faced a defeat in the semifinal against Czech star Jiri Lehecka.

In the Australian Open, Korda started his journey by winning a five-set thriller against Vit Kopriva in the first round and beat Quentin Halys in the second round. His run concluded in the third round when he faced a defeat against World No.5 Andrey Rublev.

Korda couldn't surpass his 2023 record of reaching the quarterfinals, where he defeated the likes of Cristian Garín, Yosuke Watanuki, Hubert Hurkacz and Daniil Medvedev. His journey at the 2023 Australian Open ended when he had to retire in the quarterfinal match against Karen Khachanov due to a wrist injury.