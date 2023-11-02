“We explain to WTA what should be done” – Iga Swiatek calls empty stands in Cancun Finals 'a shame', expresses disappointment with organization

Iga Swiatek recently voiced her displeasure over the empty seats at the temporarily built stadium in Cancun for the 2023 WTA Finals.

Swiatek clashed with World No. 3 Coco Gauff for a high-profile round-robin match in Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, November 1. She defeated the American 6-0, 7-5 and extended her lead to 9-1 in the head-to-head tally.

Otherwise pleased with the win, Swiatek expressed disappointment over less number of spectators that turned up for the Wednesday tie. She mentioned that there have been several incidents where the players themselves have suggested remedial measures to the WTA for bringing in crowds.

"Honestly, I think there’s plenty they can do. It’s a pretty weird situation where we have meetings with the WTA and we kind of explain to them what should be done sometimes," she said during the post-match press conference.

The 22-year-old suggested that the delayed call to pick Cancun as the host city for the year-end championships. The WTA reportedly finalized the city just two months prior to the tournament's scheduled start on Sunday, October 29.

Notably, the outdoor hardcourt where the matches were meant to be played came up only after the players had landed in Mexico.

"For sure, there’s potential to work on that. Obviously, they decided late that we’re going to play here. For sure, you know the marketing should be better. It’s a shame that we don’t have a full stadium like we can’t really feel like we’re on a tennis celebration for the whole week," Swiatek stated.

"On Grand Slams, we have full stands basically from the second round onwards" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at a press conference.

Iga Swiatek went on to state that the number of spectators who turn up for Grand Slam tournaments is comparatively higher than at WTA tournaments.

"On Grand Slams, we have full stands basically [from] the second round [onwards]. It’s much different sometimes in WTA tournaments so there’s room for improvement for sure," Iga Swiatek added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, however, showed optimism as she along with her colleagues have left no stone unturned in producing high-quality tennis.

"But it is what it is. Hopefully, for the future, there’s not going to be any situation like that and they’re going to work to improve that because we’re doing our best in every tournament," she added.

The Pole is scheduled to square off against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Friday, November 3, for her final group-stage match.