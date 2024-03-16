"We are all going through something" - Nick Kyrgios 'appreciates' fan finding inspiration in his words amid mental health struggles

Nick Kyrgios showed his compassionate side earlier on Friday (March 15), appreciating a fan for reaching out to him over their mental health issues.

Kyrgios has been a controversial figure in the tennis world since turning pro in 2013. Although the Aussie is one of the most talented players in recent years, his questionable professionalism and snarky on-court attitude have turned many fans against him.

That being the case, there is more to the 28-year-old's actions than meets the eye. The former World No. 13 has previously self-harmed, and he even visited a psychiatric ward during his 2019 Wimbledon campaign. In that regard, he does deserve sympathy from the tennis universe.

The above concept is not lost on Nick Kyrgios himself, as he has long been an advocate for mental health. The Aussie recently offered commiserations to a fan who had messaged him on Instagram about their downward spiral. They wrote:

"I've just been struggling, emotionally, a little bit also physically but I'm giving my best, I graduated recently and although I still haven't found a job, I'm giving my all to improve as a person and, you know, also as a tennis player!"

Kyrgios was moved by the fan's gesture, putting up the screenshot of their message on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"Appreciate messages like this reach out to me whenever! We are all going through something!"

Via Nick Kyrgios' Instagram

Nick Kyrgios has yet to announce his date of return to the ATP Tour

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios has been out of action since late 2022 due to a variety of injuries. The Aussie put together a career-best season two years ago, reaching the Wimbledon final and the US Open quarterfinals. He injured his left knee a few weeks after his Flushing Meadows campaign, undergoing arthroscopic surgery in early 2023.

The former World No. 13 consequently missed the Australian Open and the French Open, as he was rehabilitating his knee injury. He returned to the men's tour at the Stuttgart Open last June but suffered an unfortunate injury to his right wrist in his first-round loss to Yibing Wu.

Kyrgios subsequently withdrew from Wimbledon, where he was defending runner-up points. The 28-year-old also missed the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Australian Open due to wrist issues. He has yet to announce a return date to pro tennis and currently keeps busy with media gigs.