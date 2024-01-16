"We gonna lose Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in the same year" - Tennis fans react to the Brit discussing retirement after Australian Open 1R defeat

Andy Murray contemplating his retirement after suffering a loss in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

Murray crashed out of the Melbourne Slam in the opening round after a resounding defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Etcheverry dominated the encounter, securing a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory to advance to the second round of the Major.

Murray appeared devastated while bidding farewell to the crowd before leaving the court after his loss. He addressed his emotional reaction in his post-match press conference, admitting that this may be his last appearance at the Australian Open.

"I mean, definitely. Definitely a possibility. Yeah, it's a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here," Andy Murray said.

The 36-year-old also disclosed that he was contemplating calling time on his career, revealing that he had already discussed the specifics of when and where he would like to retire with his family and coaching team.

"I've spoken to them about it. I've spoken to my family about it. I've spoken to my team about it. Well, yeah, they're very aware of how I feel about things, where I would like to finish playing, when that would be," he said.

"I haven't made any definite decisions on that. Yeah, it's obviously something that I need to think about and see exactly when that is. I have spoken to my team about it. I've spoken to my family about it multiple times. It's not like it hasn't been something that's been on my mind," he added.

As the Brit's remarks circulated on social media, one fan lamented the possibility of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray retiring in the same year.

"We gonna lose Rafa and Andy in the same year," the fan commented.

However, other fans welcomed the news, claiming that it was time for the three-time Grand Slam champion to hang up his racquet.

"Honestly think it's time. As sad as I am to say it. What an absolute freaking warrior man," one fan wrote.

"The way he is speaking at every interview it seems likely to me he will retire this year, probably at Wimbledon - it's time sadly," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Andy Murray: "I haven't gained belief from today's match that at some stage I'm going to start playing really well again"

Andy Murray at the 2024 Australian Open

During the press conference, Andy Murray acknowledged Tomas Martin Etcheverry's skill, emphasizing that his frustration stemmed from the subpar quality of his performance rather than the loss.

"Look, I know that Tomas is a really, really good player. I'm aware of that. Even if I play well today, I can still lose the match. It's just the nature of the performance that makes you question things," Andy Murray said.

The Brit also divulged that the match didn't inspire confidence in his ability to return to a high level, win tournaments, or reach the latter stages of the Grand Slams.

"Yeah, I haven't gained in belief from today's match that at some stage I'm going to start playing really well again or winning tournaments or getting to the latter stages of major events," he added.

Following his win over Andy Murray, Etcheverry will lock horns with Gael Monfils in the second round of the Australian Open.

