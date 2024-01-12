"We are not the important person right now, there's someone else"- Angelique Kerber on her, Naomi Osaka & fellow mothers' mindset at Australian Open

Angelique Kerber recently discussed the mindset of mothers on the WTA tour, including Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Elina Svitolina, going into the 2024 Australian Open.

Kerber kicked off her season at the 2024 United Cup, winning the mixed team tournament with Germany. The event marked a comeback for the former Australian Open champion who had taken a hiatus from the tennis circuit following the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. During her time away, she gave birth to her daughter, Liana, in February 2023.

In a recent press conference, Kerber addressed the presence of new mothers participating in this year's Melbourne Slam. She mentioned Naomi Osaka, who welcomed her daughter Shai in July of last year. She also included Caroline Wozniacki, a mother of two making her first appearance in the Australian Open since 2020, and Elina Svitolina, who became a mother to her daughter Skai in October 2022.

Angelique Kerber expressed that the mindset of all four women had undergone a significant transformation post-pregnancy.

"I think, yeah, Caro and Elina, they start already last year. Now Naomi and me, we are starting here. I think also for us, it is completely different mindset because, of course, we are not really the important person right now in our lives, there is someone else. It is nice to see them back. I think for me, I'm really excited to be here and see all the faces again after 18 months," Angelique Kerber said.

The former World No. 1 expressed her delight in seeing the mothers return to the tennis court.

"I think we are all in the same, yeah, area right now. I think we are all trying to inspiring us. It is great to see, like, moms coming back. I'm one of them. Especially now I think it's also really interesting for the fans, for the people outside, to see us playing again, how the comebacks will go," she added.

Angelique Kerber on facing Danielle Collins in 1R at Australian Open 2024: "It's for sure a tough draw, she is a tough opponent"

At the same press conference, Angelique Kerber discussed her draw for the 2024 Australian Open, where she will be facing American tennis player Danielle Collins in the first round.

Kerber acknowledged that it was a "tough draw" and that Collins was a "tough opponent" who hits very powerful shots. She also admitted her uncertainty about finding her rhythm during the match.

"It's for sure a tough draw. I mean, she is a tough opponent. She hits the ball very hard. I don't know if I will find my rhythm, to be honest," Angelique Kerber said.

The German stated that, despite a challenging draw, she was determined to give her best effort and see how far into the tournament she could go.

"Yeah, it is how it is. I think it does matter against who I am. I'm not really looking so much to the draw. I know I have a tough draw. It is my first real tournament. For me to being here, I am trying to play as good as I can and to see how far I can go. I know that I need patient for the next few months. Yeah, I'm starting here to see how far I can go and how I will feel afterwards," she added.

