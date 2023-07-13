"We know how to focus" - Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their chef skills and matching aprons in cooking class

Former tennis superstar Serena Williams and her adorable daughter Olympia recently showed off their culinary skills in a cooking class.

Williams, 41, is expecting her second child with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple already have a six-year-old daughter, Olympia, who is also the co-owner of a professional women’s soccer team. The family enjoys spending quality time together, and their latest activity was taking an Italian cooking class.

The pregnant athlete shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo on Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, where they looked stylish in matching aprons.

In the photo, Williams and Olympia stand side-by-side, wearing embroidered aprons and looking intently at the instructor as they learnt how to make some delicious dishes.

“Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus …. @olympiaohanian.” Williams captioned the post.

Ohanian commented on the picture and revealed that he was the one who took the photo.

“I was so happy I captured this twinning moment between you two.” Ohanian wrote.

Alex Ohanian's comment on Instagram

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy at the 2023 MET Gala earlier this year, where she wore a stunning black dress that accentuated her baby bump.

"Ever since I had Olympia, I just don’t even think I’ve read a book" - Serena Williams reveals the challenges of being a mom

Serena Williams and Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams, an avid reader, admitted that she has been unable to complete a single book since becoming a mother to her five-year-old daughter, Olympia.

In a recent interview, Williams expressed her passion for reading, along with her other interests outside of tennis. One of her favorite pastimes is going to the movies, as it allows her to relax and clear her mind.

"I love reading, but ever since I had Olympia, I just don’t even think I’ve read a book," Williams told ESSENCE!

"But I do love reading. I absolutely love going to the movies, it’s my favorite thing, it shuts my brain off," Williams added.

Although Olympia has occasionally played tennis with her mother, she appears to have developed a greater affinity for soccer. She actively participates in soccer training with the junior team of Angel City FC, a club co-owned by her parents.

In addition to her various passions, Serena Williams also holds a significant interest in golf. However, due to her demanding schedule, she has not had the opportunity to play golf as often as she desires. Nonetheless, she intends to make a conscious effort to increase her time on the golf course in the near future.

"I’m not golfing at all these days. Although I am definitely going to pick up golf as soon as I have time, which hopefully will be very soon," Williams said with a laugh.

