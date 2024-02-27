"We know this but still hard to hear", "Can't see Andy Murray putting himself through another grueling year" – Brit hinting at retirement dismays fans

Andy Murray dismayed tennis fans on the internet by once again hinting at retirement following his first-round win at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Murray clashed with Canada's Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 on Monday, February 26, and advanced to the second round in Dubai. This was notably his 500th win on hardcourt since he turned pro in the year 2005.

While talking to the media after the match, Murray suggested that he's into his last few competitive months while vowing to make the most of them.

"I obviously still love competing, I still love the game but yeah I guess, it’s obviously harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh. Not easy, I probably don’t have too long left. I’ll do as best as I can these last few months," he said.

Fans on social media were saddened upon hearing it from the former World No. 1, with one of them writing:

"We all know this but still hard to hear."

Murray has struggled to dominate opponents following his hip resurfacing surgery in 2018. He, who once was capable of giving the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer a run for their money, hasn't won any title since lifting the cup at the European Open in 2019.

The failures, however, didn't stop Murray from going out and competing. A second fan lauded his commitment to tennis, saying:

"It sucks, but not unexpected. Major props for competing so heavily/for so long after two major hip surgeries. That would be the end for most players. Great career, and I was lucky to witness it live. If not for the Big 3 he might have gone down as the GOAT."

A third fan reckoned Wimbledon 2024 would be the perfect end to Andy Murray's career.

"I can't see him putting himself through another grueling year on the road next year, and Wimbledon is the perfect place to say goodbye. Going to be emotional. Maybe not the same scale but like Agassi in 2006," the fan wrote

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

Andy Murray to play either Ugo Humbert or Gael Monfils in Dubai 2R

Andy Murray

Andy Murray will next face the winner of the first-round match between two Frenchmen, Ugo Humbert and Gael Monfils, at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Monfils and Humbert are slated to clash on Tuesday, February 27, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre. Monfils has received a wildcard entry into the draw, whereas Humbert is the fifth seed.

Fortunately for Andy Murray, he holds substantial leads over both Humbert and Monfils in terms of the head-to-head. He has met Humbert twice and won both times, whereas, against Monfils, he has four wins from six encounters.