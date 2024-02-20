"We were like, 'Leave us alone!'" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle details harassment ordeal at Super Bowl 2024 which led to panic attack

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently gave a detailed account of the harassment that she faced during the Super Bowl weekend.

The 58th installment of the Super Bowl made for quite an entertaining evening as defending champions Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by a scoreline of 25-22 last Sunday (February 11) at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas. The same, however, cannot be said about social media influencer Morgan Riddle's experience over the entire week leading up to the final.

The 26-year-old claimed in her Instagram stories that she had been "grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly" by drunk American football fans at the Super Bowl venue. Moreover, she also revealed to her followers that she had a panic attack during the third quarter of the championship match.

"In the last 3 days, I've been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly - basically every few minutes when we were out in public. And it was really bad at the game," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle wrote in multiple Instagram stories. "Spent the third quarter in the bathroom of the stadium because I had a panic attack."

Morgan Riddle recently appeared on the 'Sportsish' podcast to recount her dreadful time with several fans in Las Vegas. She asserted that a few men disturbed her friends during a dinner date preceding the Super Bowl final.

"Like, just walking on the way to dinner, we actually got to the point where, we asked some guy to remove an extra chair from our table," Riddle said (51:06). "Because guys would come down just every few minutes, sit down at our dinner table with us, and start talking. We were like, 'Leave us alone!'"

The social media personality added that her experience during the game wasn't any better due to the large amount of "drunk dudes" passing by her seat.

"And then, at the game, it was happening as well, it's just like an unfortunate scenario because my friend and I were sitting in the aisle, so every single person that was walking up and down, on the way to and from their seats would walk right past us," she said (51:27). "So, it was like drunk dudes coming up the stairs, look up and they'll be like, 'bleugh'. It was just dumb."

"It started the second we got there" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on being harassed in Las Vegas

Morgan Riddle watches her boyfriend Taylor Fritz's match at the 2023 US Open

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle listed the various factors that contributed to her harrowing experience in Las Vegas during her interaction with Sporstish. She claimed that she and her friends hardly got any respite from being harassed over the Super Bowl week.

"Yeah, I mean, it started the second we got there. It was a mixture of a lot of things, like, Super Bowl, drunk guys... plus the fact that it's Vegas and it was just something about Vegas that people's morals, and like, social norms, just kind of go away," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend said (50:19). "So, it was a bad combination of all those things, plus, dudes that are like, 'I can afford it, 20,000 and I can take you to the Super Bowl, like, I can do whatever I want' kind of vibe."

Following her Super Bowl ordeal, Morgan Riddle spent some time with her boyfriend Taylor Fritz on Valentine's Day on February 14. She said that spending time with the World No. 10 was the 'best Valentine's Day present' she could ask for.