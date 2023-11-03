“We need to do another one of our online sessions” - Grigor Dimitrov responds to Venus Williams playfully calling him 'hottest' on tour

In a delightful exchange on Instagram, tennis star Grigor Dimitrov responded to Venus Williams' playful remarks. The conversation unfolded in a video shared by @tennischannel and Prakash Amritraj in a collaborative Instagram post captioned, "Where do we sign up for a session? 💪"

Bulgarian tennis ace, Grigor Dimitrov, was seen responding light-heartedly to Venus Williams' playful remark about him being the 'hottest on tour.'

The conversation happened during a casual chat between Grigor Dimitrov and Prakash Amritraj, where the latter pulled in a fan question for Dimitrov. The question, humorously posed by Venus Williams, inquired why she fainted every time she saw Grigor Dimitrov, adding a playful remark on his attractiveness.

Amritraj read out the question saying:

"This is from a mutual dear friend of ours. So the question is, 'Why do I faint all the time when I see you?' And, 'I think you are the hottest on tour.' And this is our dear Venus Williams."

Dimitrov was quick to recognize the sender, chuckling as he acknowledged the question. In his response, the 32-year-old invited Venus for another of their online gym sessions — a past activity they seemed to have engaged in.

"Dear Venus, we need to do another one of our online sessions. I mean, I remember that was..."

Dimitrov was then interjected by Amritraj, who was keen on joining the duo in their fitness routine. The latter queried:

"Online gym sessions? Is this a two person thing? Can I get in on this?"

Dimitrov warmly welcomed him, suggesting a collaborative workout session with Venus. The playful banter continued as they discussed the potential roles each would play in this hypothetical workout session, ending with a promise to make it happen.

Grigor Dimitrov to face Hubert Hurkacz at Paris Master quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov in action at Rolex Paris Masters 2023

In a compelling quarterfinal matchup at the Paris Masters, Grigor Dimitrov is set to take on World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz on November 3 (Friday).

En route to the quarterfinals, Hurkacz beat Sebastian Korda and Roberto Bautista Agut before facing off against Francisco Cerundolo. After a slow start, Hurkacz found his rhythm and took the first set in the Round-of-16 match-up.

Hurkacz mounted a strong comeback in the second set as he claimed the last three games, sealing the victory with a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline. Dimitrov's route to the quarterfinals was marked by victories in three sets against both Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev.

Dimitrov then faced Alexander Bublik in the last-16 and made easy work of the 26-year-old, beating him 6-2 in both sets. In their head-to-head encounters, Dimitrov has consistently managed to neutralize Hurkacz's powerful serve and dominate from the baseline.

Dimitrov's aggressive playstyle could prove challenging for Hurkacz to handle once again. The former holds a 3-0 lead over the latter in their past head-to-head encounters.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"