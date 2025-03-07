"We're not done yet haters" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride as mission to bring women's sports to center stage continues

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has expressed his pride after finding success in his mission to bring women's sports into the limelight. The American entrepreneur is one of the biggest advocates of women's sports and has made some highly successful investments in the past few years.

Ad

Ohanian invested in the National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC and was the brainchild behind the highly successful all-women track extravaganza Athlos NYC. The highly successful event's winners across six sprint/endurance distances received a grand prize of $60,000 and a Tiffany & Co. crown each.

The Reddit co-founder attended the Forbes 3050 summit this week, where he discussed the boom women's sports are currently undergoing:

"Investing in women's sports five years ago was unthinkable. (Many people) told me I was going to lose all my money and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong." [02:42]

Ad

Trending

Serena Williams' husband reshared a clip of his talk on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"And you know I saved ALL those tweets saying we'd fail and "no one watches women's sports" — and we're not done yet, haters! @weareangelcity @athlos @InnerCircleapp @offseasonfc are all just the start."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the summit, Ohanian also touched upon a big negative, which hindered the growth of women's sports.

"I think a lot of well-intentioned people were investing in women's sports as charity" - Serena Williams' husband

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

During the summit, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said beautiful women surrounded him but that shouldn't be the reason for one to invest in women's sports as it would hinder its potential:

Ad

"I'm married to the GOAT. I have two daughters. I never lead with those things as to why I'm investing as much as I am in women's sports. I know it seems obvious, in some ways, incidentally, Serena did try to talk me out of it at first, and I can get into that and for that reasons why, are pretty telling, but I, I don't want it to get twisted.

Ad

I think a lot of well-intentioned people were investing in things like women's sports as charity because they had daughters because they had granddaughters, and as soon as you compartmentalize anything that way, you're setting a bar on the success." [00:13]

Ohanian had earlier explained his reasoning behind creating Athlos NYC and was later delighted to see it getting the response it deserved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas