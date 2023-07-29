"We’re never gonna stop hearing about his one good season" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios' bold statement on facing Carlos Alcaraz at his best

Nick Kyrgios' bold statement, expressing his eagerness to face Carlos Alcaraz at the peak of his own form last year, has not gone down well with tennis fans.

During a Q&A session with fans on social media, Kyrgios was asked whether he was excited to face Alcaraz on his eventual return to the tour. While acknowledging the World No. 1 as a "force," the Australian stated that he would have loved the opportunity to face him last year when he was healthy and "playing lights out."

The 27-year also proposed an exhibition match against Alcaraz in the Spaniard's hometown.

"He is a force for sure. I would have loved to see how it would have gone down last year when I was healthy and playing lights out...Carlos Alcaraz what about next year in your town we do an exhibition?," Kyrgios replied.

Several fans made fun of Kyrgios for his repeated callbacks to his 2022 season, during which the Australian reached his maiden Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

"We’re never gonna stop hearing about his one good season. He talks about it like it was historic, he lost one slam final and then choked away the USO when he became the betting favorite to win it," a fan tweeted.

"He made a slam final thanks to a semi final W/O, and of the the easiest Draws in recent memory. And he isn't even guna let us forget about it," another fan chimed in.

Another fan asserted that Alcaraz's win was guaranteed, pointing out that even at his best Kyrgios couldn't defeat Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year, a feat which the Spaniard recently accomplished.

"Of course, Alcaraz will dismantle Kyrgios. He was supposedly playing lights out and yet he could not beat Djokovic which Alcaraz did," a fan commented.

"Carlos Alcaraz is going to dominate the circuit when Novak Djokovic is gone" - Feliciano Lopez

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final

Carlos Alcaraz claimed his second Grand Slam title after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, handing the Serb his first defeat on Centre Court in 10 years.

Feliciano Lopez recently lauded Alcaraz and Djokovic as the two best players in the world and expressed his belief that the 20-year-old will dominate the tour after the Serb's eventual retirement.

"Carlos and Nole [Djokovic] are the two best in the world by far. We'll see how the year ends. Novak has two Grand Slams and Carlos has one. I think Alcaraz is going to dominate the circuit when Nole is gone, if everything remains the same," Feliciano Lopez told Revelo.

While refraining from making a definitive statement on Alcaraz's win heralding a new era in tennis, the 41-year-old emphasized that it marked a significant milestone in the World No. 1's career.

"A spectacular match. It is very difficult to affirm that a new era has begun, but I do believe that it is a very big step in Carlos's career to beat Nole in a Wimbledon final," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will be in action at the 2023 Canadian Open next, which is scheduled to commence on August 7.