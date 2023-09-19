"We should not rush into judgements about him" - Rafael Nadal discusses Carlos Alcaraz, shares words of advice

Rafael Nadal recently stated that tennis fans and media should not jump to conclusions regarding his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz's future.

Nadal also shared a piece of advice for the 20-year-old prodigy, who is regarded as the successor to the Big 3 of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. Alcaraz's triumphs at the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon this year have given rise to speculations that he is going to be the next big thing from Spain.

In a recent interview with Movistar, the 22-time Grand Slam winner weighed in on Alcaraz's prospects. He said that Alcaraz has the potential to reach great heights in tennis but also mentioned that it was too early to make assessments.

"We should not rush into judgments about him. He has a brutal projection. He has the power, the ambition... But later in the careers of each athlete, many things can happen," Nadal said.

On being asked to impart some wisdom to his compatriot, the 37-year-old remarked that he was not very good at giving advice, but urged Alcaraz to stay hungry and keep improving.

"It is difficult to advise him. I am very bad at advising because I have learned more from examples than from words. But if I had to tell him something, I would only tell him to keep improving or at least have the hope of doing it, which is what keeps you motivated," he added.

Rafael Nadal leads the head-to-head record against Carlos Alcaraz 2-1

2022 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have played against each other three times so far, with Nadal leading their head-to-head record 2-1.

The duo came face to face for the first time at the Madrid Open in 2021. The 37-year-old trounced Alcaraz 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 32 match. He broke the youngster five times and won a total of 56 points to finish the match within 78 minutes.

They next met in the semifinals of Indian Wells in 2022. It took the veteran three hours and 12 minutes to fend off a much improved Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The youngster saved a staggering 15 break points and threatened his compatriot's serve 14 times.

Alcaraz eventually scored his first victory over the 22-time Grand Slam champion later in 2022. The 20-year-old defeated Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. He bettered his opponent with four breaks of serve and four aces en route to winning the ATP 1000 title.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here